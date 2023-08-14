Some players buy every release of an annual sports title like clockwork, others like to skip a year or wait and see what the reviews are like, but for Madden 24 there is another option.

Players have been feuding with EA over their handling of the Madden franchise for years now, which means the Madden 24 free trial on offer is likely to be a popular way of seeing if this year's game really is a big step forward.

Madden 24 free trial start time

If you don't want to give EA your hard-earned money without seeing exactly what Madden 24 has to offer first then the EA Play trial is for you.

EA Play members get a 10-hour trial of Madden 24, and this starts at 1am on 15 August. That's 1am in whatever timezone you are in.

click to enlarge + 2 SUPERSTAR - Josh Allen is on the cover for Madden 24

This trial is free for EA Play members, but it is also available to those that are Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, meaning you don't have to give a single penny to EA to try this game!

Every aspect of Madden 24 will be available to try, so you can dive into Franchsie Mode or start your MUT journey to see exactly what it is you will be getting from the game.

Madden 24 new features

There has been plenty of big talk about Madden 24 from EA. Overhauls to their player skeleton model make for more realistic movements. This Sapien Technology is also going to impact EA FC 24 too as they share an engine.

click to enlarge + 2 BRICK WALL - Blockers should actually do their job now

New blocking AI and pathfinding for ball carriers is set to improve the realism of schemes and updates to FieldSENSE will see smarter AI play to help things like zone coverage work as it should.

There have even been improvements to Franchise Mode, with training camp mini-games returning after years away. Trade slots have increased to six, and an additional year of draft picks is now available too, allowing you pull off some big moves.