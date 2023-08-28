Since its release, Madden 24 has gathered mixed reactions. Many players have complained about the lack of content for Ultimate Team, with some even saying the game is very "pay-to-play".

Madden 24 needed exciting content to arrive at the game quickly to fix this huge issue. It needed to be something that provides fans with entertainment, an excellent reason to grind the game, and a way to improve their squads.

Fortunately for Madden fans, that's exactly what the AKA program delivers. The program brings many new challenges for players to complete, great rewards, and spectacular cards that are all up for grabs.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about the AKA program.

Madden 24 AKA program

The AKA program is one of the most popular programs in Ultimate Team. As mentioned above, it delivers entertaining challenges, great rewards, and above all, some incredible cards.

All of the cards in the program are about players who have nicknames. Most of these players are all-time greats and are among the best in their postion. After all, you don't just get a nickname because people like you, you also need to be pretty good.

The AKA program cards have another unique thing about them. These cards possess custom X-Factors, which make them incredibly strong.

click to enlarge + 2

Some of the cards in this program will probably be among the best in their postion for the entire year. The main reasons for that are their custom X-Factors and incredible attributes.

However, in the long run, the AKA cards can ruin Ultimate Team. That's because their custom X-Factors can make some cards very overpowered.

This was something that happened last year and ruined the game for many people. But we expect the Madden developers to have found a way to keep these cards unique and balanced at the same time.

So, let's check out all the AKA cards down below.

Cards

Here is the first batch of AKA cards to hit the game. These cards went live on 28 August, and we can expect more to come in the near future.

click to enlarge + 2 Deion Sanders is one of the best cards in this program!

As expected, they have some insane attributes and spectacular X-Factors. So, let's check them out below.

AKA