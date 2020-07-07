[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Madden Madden 21

Madden 21 Closed Beta: Gameplay, Timeline, Invites, Rules & more

The beta offered access to gameplay from the newest Madden, and went out to the most active players.

by Brandon Ridgely Jul 7, 2020
madden 21 closed beta news

Madden 21’s closed beta period has ended.

Let’s go over what the beta included, how invites went out, and how any potential future releases might.

Gameplay

Madden 21 included Play Now and Online Head-to-Head gameplay with four teams to choose from: The Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

madden 21 news updates stream
Tom Brady made a massive career move leaving the Patriots to join the Buccaneers

That gave players access to some of the most exciting players this year, like Tom Brady leading the Buccaneers, Lamar Jackson, and Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes.

Timeline

The Madden 21 closed beta ran from 8:30 PM ET Thursday, 2 July, to 11:59PM ET Sunday, 5 July.

Invites

Invites were sent out according to time played in MUT and Franchise Mode, and some were also sent out via social media, and through giveaways.

We don’t yet have an exact number on the beta, but based on feedback it was massive.

Pre-Order

madden 21 combine
Madden 21 is just around the corner

You can access Madden 21 early with pre-orders that are available now!

