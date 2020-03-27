Madden 21 Delayed: Will release date be pushed back due to coronavirus?

COVID-19 has made the world an uncertain place, when will we see the next release from EA?

Most of the world is in a state of lockdown and with people working from home this is sure to impact the release date of games like Madden 21.

While the NFL has been relatively unscathed by COVID-19 compared to the other major American sports, the draft process has been highly limited by it.

We are some way from the expected release date of Madden 21, but with Madden 20’s Ultimate Team starting to reach the end of the road all eyes are on the next release.

We would normally expect to see Madden 21 in August.

EA usually dropped the game at the end of August in time for the start of the regular season, but recent titles have crept up to the start of the month.

With offices on lockdown and most people confined to working from home, it is safe to say that EA’s ability to get Madden 21 finished could be in doubt.

Will Madden 21 be delayed?

At the moment, no decision has been made.

Despite E3 being canceled, EA is still committed to showcasing something at EA Play.

A LOCK: A fan-made cover, but Lamar is a lock for the spot

This may end up being behind closed doors, but the Madden developers will still want to showcase their game before it hits the shelves.

What about Next Gen?

Any delay in Next Gen release could cause EA to put back Madden 21.

So far both PlayStation and Xbox are committed to having their latest consoles out during the Holiday season this year.

Sony released the first meaningful update on PS5 just last week, and although it was streamed and behind closed doors, they showed no concerns about COVID-19.

