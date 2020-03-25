Madden 20: Free Agency Part 2 LIVE - Tom Brady & Byron Jones master now available in sets

The world might be going into lockdown, but Madden 20 keeps pumping out some fresh content for its Ultimate Team players.

The first part of the Free Agency promo saw two 98 OVR masters - Jadeveon Clowney and Joe Thuney - for players to earn. Clowney in particular has been huge for a lot of MUT players.

And now par 2 of the promo is live!

What has it put into Ultimate Team? Let's find out.

Tom Brady Master

The unthinkable has happened and the Brady-Belichick dynasty ended.

Tom Brady made the move to Tampa Bay in free agency, and as a result gets a strong 98 OVR Free Agency master!

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about Madden 21

Brady is the perfect pocket passer with 99 short accuracy, 98 medium accuracy, and 97 play action.

Byron Jones Master

Another big mover was ex-Cowboy Byron Jones. The versatile defensive back signed a massive contract with the Miami Dolphins and gets an insane 98 OVR master.

Jones is going to be an incredible card - he has 99 agility, 99 jumping, 98 zone coverage, 98 press, and 95 speed.

New Heroes

Along with those two 98 OVR cards, six new 96 OVR Free Agency Heroes are coming to MUT.

READ MORE: 7 features we want in Madden 21

These include new LA Charger Brian Bulaga and Denver's Melvin Gordon.

Full list

Joe Schobert, MLB

Vonn Bell, SS

Gerald McCoy, DT

Brian Bulaga, RT

Robby Anderson, WR

Melvin Gordon, HB

Release date

The second part of the Free Agency promo is now live.

You can now fill out your sets and go pick up that Brady or Jones master.

Solo challenges

Along with the new Week 2 players, a fresh set of Free Agency solo challenges has arrived.

These will let you get up to that 120-star mark for a free NAT 96 OVR Free Agency Hero, which will help finish a set to pull a master!