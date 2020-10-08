MUT 21 Most Feared Program: Masters, Scary Strong, Scary Fast, Packs, Sets, Solo Challenges & more

The calendar has ticked over into October, which means a spooky Halloween promo is coming to Madden Ultimate Team soon!

In recent years that has meant the Most Feared program coming into the game.

With cards as high as 94 OVR in the last two years, what will players have in store for them this year?

Most Feared release date

EA hasn't given us any indication just yet about what the promo will be, but we think it will be Most Feared again. Hopefully there will be some unexpected wrinkles, but last year's promo was pretty great!

READ MORE: Madden 21: The best money play on offense

With three weeks to go until Halloween it's unlikely that we'll get the promo dropping this week. The most likely release date is 16 October.

As ever, the Good Morning Madden streams should give us an indication of when to expect the program to drop.

Most Feared Master prediction

The Most Feared promo might not have an out-and-out Master like others, but in Madden 20 we got two; Ray Lewis and Peyton Manning. So who could it be this year?

One name that immediately springs to mind is Randy Moss. The iconic deep threat is yet to get a card in MUT this year, and Most Feared is the perfect time to bring him in. He'd be a crazy-popular LTD or Master.

On defense there are a number of players that could be interesting. Aaron Donald's highest card is still his base elite, but we don't yet have a card for Troy Polamalu or Ed Reed yet either. One of those two elite safeties would be a terrific card to add.

Other players?

There is usually a few big cards that come in either as Heroes, LTDs, or very high 80s/90 OVR cards.

We normally get players that physically gifted. Think Scary Fast/Scary Strong cards from MUT 20.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Next-Gen Upgrade

That means that the likes of Henry Ruggs III or John Ross could be getting a huge card, or even a lineman like Fletcher Cox or Zack Martin could get big upgrades.

FULL SPEED AHEAD: Ruggs has game-breaking pace

There are several usual players for Most Feared. Players like Khalil Mack, Anthony Barr, and Calais Campbell are all likely to see Most Feared cards

Don't be surprised if some physical playmakers on offense appear too. Former players Brandon Marshall or Antonio Gates could easily make an appearance, while Cam Newton and Derrick Henry are the most likely current players to get boosted.

Solo Challenges & free card

MUT does a good job of giving solo grinders a tasty card for their time. It's likely that everyone will be able to get a Hero for racking up probably in the region of 175 stars.

There could also be some nice coin rewards in those challenges to help you get some packs.

Sets

Last year you needed three specific Heroes to unlock the Manning or Lewis Master.

This is likely to remain the same, but hopefully there are some lower exchange sets to help players build toward those Heroes without having to buy packs or run the gauntlet in the Auction House.

READ MORE: The best playbooks to use in Madden 21