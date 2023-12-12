LoL Prestige Edition Skins and Points Explained

Everything you need to know about the most eyecatching skins in LoL.

There are special skins in League of Legends called Prestige Edition skins. They are easily recognizable because of their rich gold colours and unique visual effects. Each Prestige skin has its own way of being collected.

League of Legends now has many Prestige Edition skins, each one more stunning than the last. The Prestige Edition shop has been updated several times, so we'll explain how it works now. We'll also tell you how to get your hands on these special skins for your favourite champions.

What are Prestige Edition skins in LoL?

Prestige Edition skins are a type of rare skin in League of Legends. Unlike Epic, Legendary, and Ultimate skins, they cannot be purchased with Riot Points. Their rarity is highlighted by gold borders during loading screens, gold colours on splash art, and unique visual effects.

After receiving feedback from the League community that Prestige skins were merely expensive chromas and didn't live up to the exclusivity fantasy, Riot has made efforts to improve them. The latest examples of these updated Prestige Edition 2.0 skins are Star Guardian Syndra and Cyber Halo Janna, which have expanded the Prestige fantasy and given a fresh look to the skin lines.

All Prestige Edition skins in LoL

During the Worlds 2018 event, Prestige K/DA Kai’Sa was introduced as the first skin of its kind, which led to the creation of Prestige Edition skins. This trend became popular among the wider League community, and as a result, Riot began designing and releasing Prestige Edition skins for selected champions on a regular basis.

Here is the full list of all the Prestige Edition skins currently in League of Legends:

Skin Release Year Prestige K/DA Akali 2018 Prestige K/DA Kai’Sa 2018 Prestige Blood Moon Aatrox 2019 Prestige K/DA Ahri 2019 Prestige Arcade Caitlyn 2019 Prestige K/DA Evelynn 2019 Prestige Fuzz Fizz 2019 Prestige PROJECT: Irelia 2019 Prestige Nightbringer Lee Sin 2019 Prestige Battle Academia Lux 2019 Prestige Bewitching Miss Fortune 2019 Prestige Star Guardian Neeko 2019 Prestige True Damage Qiyana 2019 Prestige Valiant Sword Riven 2019 Prestige Pulsefire Thresh 2019 Prestige Firecracker Vayne 2019 Prestige Battle Queen Diana 2020 Prestige PsyOps Ezreal 2020 Prestige Mecha Kingdoms Garen 2020 Prestige K/DA ALL OUT Kai’Sa 2020 Prestige Pulsefire Lucian 2020 Prestige Dark Star Malphite 2020 Prestige True Damage Senna 2020 Prestige Obsidian Dragon Sett 2020 Prestige Star Guardian Soraka 2020 Prestige Spirit Blossom Teemo 2020 Prestige True Damage Yasuo 2020 Prestige Arcanist Zoe 2020 Prestige Coven Zyra 2020 Prestige Debonair Brand 2021 Prestige Lunar Beast Fiora 2021 Prestige Conqueror Jax 2021 Prestige Nightbringer Kayn 2021 Prestige Coven LeBlanc 2021 Prestige Battle Academia Leona 2021 Prestige Space Groove Lulu 2021 Prestige Bewitching Morgana 2021 Prestige Ascended Pantheon 2021 Prestige PROJECT: Sylas 2021 Prestige Duality Dragon Volibear 2021 Prestige PROJECT: Zed 2021 Prestige Porcelain Lux 2022 Prestige Brave Phoenix Xayah 2022 Prestige Mythmaker Sivir 2023 Prestige Porcelain Lissandra 2023 Prestige Broken Covenant Miss Fortune 2023 Prestige Faerie Court Katarina 2023 Prestige Inkshadow Yasuo 2023 Prestige DRX Aatrox 2023 Prestige Soul Fighter Pyke 2023 Prestige Soul Fighter Shaco 2023 Prestige Immortal Journey Sona 2023 Prestige La Ilusión Renata Glasc 2023 Prestige Coven Akali 2023 Prestige Heartsteel Yone 2023 Prestige Winterblessed Camille 2023

How to get Prestige skins?

The developers of Riot have always valued the rarity of Prestige skins, even after reworking the Prestige Edition skin system. These skins cannot be obtained by purchasing RP, but RP can aid in acquiring them. There are three different ways to get your hands on your favourite Prestige skin, depending on whether it is featured in the events, Hextech and Masterwork Chests, or Mythic Essence shop.

Events

Seasonal events in League of Legends have now become a regular feature. It is very rare to see a skin release without an accompanying event and a new Prestige skin. These events usually have a limited-time event shop that offers many goodies like chromas, skin borders, and icons.

The event shop also features a new Prestige skin tied to the event and 125 Mythic Essence. The cost of purchasing the Prestige skin and Mythic Essence is around 2,200 event tokens. Once you accumulate enough tokens, you can choose to get the Prestige skin, the Mythic Essence, or simply use them to buy event orbs.

Hextech Chest and Masterwork Chests

Please note that Hextech Chests, Masterwork Chests, and specific event orbs can contain Mythic skins. However, the drop rate for these skins is very low, making it unlikely that you will receive one. Therefore, the best approach is to collect Mythic Essence and wait for the desired Prestige skin to become available in the shop.

Mythic Essence

Mythic Essence is a type of currency in League that was introduced with the Prestige shop revamp. It replaces Gemstones and Prestige Points. You can earn Mythic Essence from mission rewards, event orbs and capsules, Masterwork Chests, levelling up, and milestone rewards. Once you collect enough Mythic Essence, you can visit the Mythic Essence shop and purchase the Prestige skin you want.

