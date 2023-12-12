LoL Prestige Edition Skins and Points Explained

There are special skins in League of Legends called Prestige Edition skins. They are easily recognizable because of their rich gold colours and unique visual effects. Each Prestige skin has its own way of being collected.
League of Legends now has many Prestige Edition skins, each one more stunning than the last. The Prestige Edition shop has been updated several times, so we'll explain how it works now. We'll also tell you how to get your hands on these special skins for your favourite champions.
What are Prestige Edition skins in LoL?
Prestige Edition skins are a type of rare skin in League of Legends. Unlike Epic, Legendary, and Ultimate skins, they cannot be purchased with Riot Points. Their rarity is highlighted by gold borders during loading screens, gold colours on splash art, and unique visual effects.
After receiving feedback from the League community that Prestige skins were merely expensive chromas and didn't live up to the exclusivity fantasy, Riot has made efforts to improve them. The latest examples of these updated Prestige Edition 2.0 skins are Star Guardian Syndra and Cyber Halo Janna, which have expanded the Prestige fantasy and given a fresh look to the skin lines.
All Prestige Edition skins in LoL
During the Worlds 2018 event, Prestige K/DA Kai’Sa was introduced as the first skin of its kind, which led to the creation of Prestige Edition skins. This trend became popular among the wider League community, and as a result, Riot began designing and releasing Prestige Edition skins for selected champions on a regular basis.
Here is the full list of all the Prestige Edition skins currently in League of Legends:
Skin
Release Year
Prestige K/DA Akali
2018
Prestige K/DA Kai’Sa
2018
Prestige Blood Moon Aatrox
2019
Prestige K/DA Ahri
2019
Prestige Arcade Caitlyn
2019
Prestige K/DA Evelynn
2019
Prestige Fuzz Fizz
2019
Prestige PROJECT: Irelia
2019
Prestige Nightbringer Lee Sin
2019
Prestige Battle Academia Lux
2019
Prestige Bewitching Miss Fortune
2019
Prestige Star Guardian Neeko
2019
Prestige True Damage Qiyana
2019
Prestige Valiant Sword Riven
2019
Prestige Pulsefire Thresh
2019
Prestige Firecracker Vayne
2019
Prestige Battle Queen Diana
2020
Prestige PsyOps Ezreal
2020
Prestige Mecha Kingdoms Garen
2020
Prestige K/DA ALL OUT Kai’Sa
2020
Prestige Pulsefire Lucian
2020
Prestige Dark Star Malphite
2020
Prestige True Damage Senna
2020
Prestige Obsidian Dragon Sett
2020
Prestige Star Guardian Soraka
2020
Prestige Spirit Blossom Teemo
2020
Prestige True Damage Yasuo
2020
Prestige Arcanist Zoe
2020
Prestige Coven Zyra
2020
Prestige Debonair Brand
2021
Prestige Lunar Beast Fiora
2021
Prestige Conqueror Jax
2021
Prestige Nightbringer Kayn
2021
Prestige Coven LeBlanc
2021
Prestige Battle Academia Leona
2021
Prestige Space Groove Lulu
2021
Prestige Bewitching Morgana
2021
Prestige Ascended Pantheon
2021
Prestige PROJECT: Sylas
2021
Prestige Duality Dragon Volibear
2021
Prestige PROJECT: Zed
2021
Prestige Porcelain Lux
2022
Prestige Brave Phoenix Xayah
2022
Prestige Mythmaker Sivir
2023
Prestige Porcelain Lissandra
2023
Prestige Broken Covenant Miss Fortune
2023
Prestige Faerie Court Katarina
2023
Prestige Inkshadow Yasuo
2023
Prestige DRX Aatrox
2023
Prestige Soul Fighter Pyke
2023
Prestige Soul Fighter Shaco
2023
Prestige Immortal Journey Sona
2023
Prestige La Ilusión Renata Glasc
2023
Prestige Coven Akali
2023
Prestige Heartsteel Yone
2023
Prestige Winterblessed Camille
2023
How to get Prestige skins?
The developers of Riot have always valued the rarity of Prestige skins, even after reworking the Prestige Edition skin system. These skins cannot be obtained by purchasing RP, but RP can aid in acquiring them. There are three different ways to get your hands on your favourite Prestige skin, depending on whether it is featured in the events, Hextech and Masterwork Chests, or Mythic Essence shop.
Events
Seasonal events in League of Legends have now become a regular feature. It is very rare to see a skin release without an accompanying event and a new Prestige skin. These events usually have a limited-time event shop that offers many goodies like chromas, skin borders, and icons.
The event shop also features a new Prestige skin tied to the event and 125 Mythic Essence. The cost of purchasing the Prestige skin and Mythic Essence is around 2,200 event tokens. Once you accumulate enough tokens, you can choose to get the Prestige skin, the Mythic Essence, or simply use them to buy event orbs.
Hextech Chest and Masterwork Chests
Please note that Hextech Chests, Masterwork Chests, and specific event orbs can contain Mythic skins. However, the drop rate for these skins is very low, making it unlikely that you will receive one. Therefore, the best approach is to collect Mythic Essence and wait for the desired Prestige skin to become available in the shop.
Mythic Essence
Mythic Essence is a type of currency in League that was introduced with the Prestige shop revamp. It replaces Gemstones and Prestige Points. You can earn Mythic Essence from mission rewards, event orbs and capsules, Masterwork Chests, levelling up, and milestone rewards. Once you collect enough Mythic Essence, you can visit the Mythic Essence shop and purchase the Prestige skin you want.
