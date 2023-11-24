League of Legends: Dragon changes in 2024

League of Legends will introduce several changes to the dragons in the upcoming 2024 season, which will affect the importance of the Infernal, Hextech, and Mountain Soul. These Dragon Souls are considered vital in the game, and LoL teams compete fiercely to obtain them.

The type of Dragon Soul that appears in the Rift determines how much teams prioritize controlling the bottom area of the map. However, in Season 2024, the developers are introducing changes that may increase the importance of the Infernal Soul even further. In case you missed it, this is what we know about LoL Preseason 2024.

Here's what we know so far about the upcoming League of Legends dragon changes.

League of Legends dragon changes explained

League of Legends Season Start 2024 is bringing about significant changes to dragons, with the Infernal Dragon being the focus of attention. Once this dragon is unlocked, Infernal Cinders will spawn, which provides adaptive stats and a burst of movement speed when picked up. Upon death, champions will drop half of these Cinders, which can be picked up by allies.

click to enlarge Infernal

The changes to the Ocean and Mountain Rift will be minor, mainly involving the relocation of some walls and brushes. However, the Infernal Rift will experience the most changes, catering to the offensive prowess of the Infernal Soul.

The introduction of the Infernal Cinder mechanic enhances the dragon's offensive strength, as the adaptive stats and movement speed allow for the quick pursuit of enemies and the early closure of games. Teams with better map control, gold, and item conditions will benefit the most from this rift.

LoL Season 14: What else is there?

This is all we know about the dragon changes so far in League of Legends Season Start 2024. Make sure to check out all major item reworks coming to LoL Season 14. For more LoL news and guides, make sure to visit RealSport101.