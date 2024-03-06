Some welcome changes!

06 Mar 2024 3:01 PM +00:00

LoL Patch 14.5 hits the Rift! This patch builds upon changes made in previous patches by refining champions like Seraphine, Rek'Sai, and Smolder, while addressing overperforming champions like Twisted Fate. The dev team continues to fine-tune support items, aiming for balanced power curves, while also promoting more diverse itemisation options for AP assassins.

A substantial patch affecting 20 champions and 9 items, Patch 14.5 brings a host of gameplay changes. Without further ado, let's dive into some highlights!

LoL Patch 14.5 is out now

Adhering to Riot’s patch schedule, League of Legends Patch 14.5 went live on 6 March 2024.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games

AD Twisted Fate receives massive nerfs

One champion has been flourishing a bit too much in the current meta: Twisted Fate. He's surged to the top across multiple roles, including mid, top, and even bot lane. Despite previous nerfs, the card-slinging mage remained dominant in Season 14, particularly when built with the recently popular AD build, surpassing other champions in their intended roles.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games

Patch 14.5 aims to curb his power with targeted nerfs to his AD scaling. This includes reducing the bonus attack damage and attack speed scaling on his Stacked Deck ability. Ultimately, The dev team wants to ensure AP Twisted Fate is the stronger way to play him while also placing AD Twisted Fate into the “viable” category of champion builds.

Support and AP items see further adjustments

Furthermore, the dev team is making further adjustments to support items, aiming to achieve a balance in their power curves and promote greater parity among them. Additionally, this patch aims to offer more diverse itemisation options for AP assassins.

The overperforming tank support item, Solstice Sleigh, receives severe nerfs in this patch, while Celestial Opposition is getting buffed to make it a more viable alternative. These buffs target melee champions without overpowering enchanters.

Solstice Sleigh's cooldown increased from 20 to 30 seconds, movement speed went from 25% to 35%, and bonus health changed from 7% total health to 50-230 (Levels 6-18). Conversely, Celestial Opposition gained a cooldown reduction (20 to 18 seconds) and an improved slow (60% for 2 seconds, compared to 50% for 1.5 seconds).

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games

Since the Season 14 item overhaul, AP items have seen numerous adjustments. Patch 14.5 addresses concerns about limited itemisation options, especially in high-skill brackets where players often default to the same build paths. The goal is to promote more diverse choices by adjusting the power disparity of three key items: Lich Bane (AP damage decreased), Stormsurge (movement speed increased) and Hextech Protobelt (total price has been increased slightly to accommodate an increase in AP.)

Overall, Patch 14.5 strives to achieve greater balance across champions and items within their respective roles.

If you want to learn more about patch 14.5, check out our 14.5 rundown, or the official full patch notes on the official LoL website here!

Wild Rift Baron Lane Tier List (4.4C) | How To Target Champions Only | S14 Rift Herald Rework Divides Community | S14 Changes to Bot Lane | Best Hwei Ability Combos | All S14 Major Item Reworks

For more articles like this, take a look at our League Of Legends page.