LoL 14.5 Early Patch Notes: All champion and item changes

27 Feb 2024 12:52 PM +00:00

The League of Legends Patch 14.5 early notes are finally here, bringing long-awaited nerfs to champions like Twisted Fate and adjustments aimed at champions like Seraphine who are dominating outside their intended roles.

Based on information shared by Riot Phroxon, this substantial patch impacts 20 champions and 7 items, affecting various aspects of gameplay. With that said, let's dive right into what awaits us in the upcoming LoL Patch 14.5 update!

According to Riot’s patch schedule, League of Legends Patch 14.5 is expected to go live on 6 March 2024. It will first arrive on Oceanic servers at 10 AM AEST and gradually roll out to other regions throughout the day.

Here are the key release times for different regions::

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

LoL Patch 14.5 highlights

Patch 14.5 will introduce changes to popular picks in the current meta, including Twisted Fate and Seraphine.

Twisted Fate receives further nerfs

To the frustration of the playerbase, Twisted Fate has surged to the top of the meta across multiple roles – mid, top, and even bot lane. Despite previous nerfs, the card-wielding mage has remained dominant in Season 14.

Patch 14.5 delivers significant nerfs to curb his power. This includes reducing the attack damage scaling on his Wild Cards and adjusting his Stacked Deck ability by lowering its attack speed and attack damage, specifically targeting the recently popular AD build.

Seraphine adjustment

Patch 14.5 also aims to adjust Seraphine's power, specifically focusing on her dominance as an APC in the bot lane. This follows changes in Patch 14.2 that inadvertently exacerbated her strength in that role. Riot hopes to push her back towards a more supportive playstyle.

LoL 14.5 patch notes rundown

The early notes for LoL Patch 14.5 reveal that Jarvan IV, Kayn (Rhaast), Rek’Sai, Sivir, Veigar, Vex and Wukong are getting some buffs. These champions have recently struggled, and the patch aims to bring them back into the fold.

On the other hand, Bel’Veth, Brand, Evelynn, Maokai, Nidalee, Senna, Twisted Fate, Vayne, and Zac will be nerfed. These champions have been dominating the game, particularly Twisted Fate with his high win rate across all ranks and lanes.

Many players are expressing excitement about the potential changes, with some calling it a "good patch" that addresses problematic champions.

It's important to note that these are preliminary changes based on early patch notes. The final adjustments and their specifics will be confirmed once the patch finishes its testing on PBE.

Here’s a full list of changes coming to League of Legends with the 14.5 patch update:

Champion buffs

Jarvan IV To be updated

Kayn (Rhaast) To be updated

Kog’Maw To be updated

Rek’Sai To be updated

Sivir To be updated

Veigar To be updated

Vex To be updated

Wukong To be updated



Champion nerfs

Bel’Veth To be updated

Brand To be updated

Evelynn To be updated

Maokai To be updated

Nidalee To be updated

Senna To be updated

Twisted Fate Q bonus AD ratio decreased from 50% to 40% E attack speed decreased from 10% – 60% to 10% – 50% E bonus AD ratio decreased from 75% to 50%

Vayne To be updated

Zac To be updated



Champion adjustments

Seraphine To be updated

Smolder To be updated

Yorick To be updated



System changes

Dream Maker To be updated

Heartsteel To be updated

Navori Quickblades To be updated

Celestial Opposition To be updated

Sunfire Cape To be updated

Frozen Heart To be updated

Solstice Sleigh To be updated



Alongside these changes is the arrival of three new skins to the fan-favourite PROJECT skinline, featuring Gangplank, Jax, and Naafiri. These skins will cost 1350 RP each.

That's everything we know about the upcoming LoL Patch 14.5 update. We will update this article with any new and updated information as soon as it's announced, so make sure to bookmark it!

