Some huge changes are coming to the Rift.

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The first big patch of LoL Season 14 is coming, and it's going to introduce some huge changes!

In my previous articles, I talked about how Support items are dominating LoL, and what are the best items in Season 14. Well, it seems Riot Games read both articles and decided it was a good idea to nerf some of these powerful items.

However, items aren't the only thing that will be affected by the changes patch 14.2 will introduce. Some champions will receive nerfs or buffs, and Riot Games is also addressing some problems in the ranked system.

So let's find out everything about LoL patch 14.2.

LoL Patch 14.2 goes live on Wednesday, 24 January, according to Riot Games patch schedule.

The patch should launch at around 3pm PT/23pm GMT. However, this might change depending on your region and its respective time zone.

Preview champion changes

As always, the new patch will first be released on the PBE so players can test it out. This means patch 14.2 might undergo some changes, even if slight, so these are early patch notes and NOT the final ones.

Just as I had mentioned above, patch 14.2 will introduce a plethora of balance changes, including many buffs and nerfs.

Riot Games developer, Matt Leung-Harrison, said that all the champions nerfed in this patch are being nerfed because of the "incredible synergies with the new items"

So it's more of a case of champions abusing specific items that synergize incredibly well with them than the champion being overpowered by itself.

click to enlarge + 2

The reverse happened with champions that are receiving buffs. Most of them needed to be buffed because their core items either became much weaker or were removed from the game.

Ezreal, Darius, and Camille were arguably the biggest beneficiaries of these buffs. On the other hand, Fizz, Rumble, and especially Jax, received significant nerfs.

This doesn't come as a huge surprise, as both Rumble and Jax have dominated the casual and pro-play scene. When it comes to Fizz, the champion synergy with Stormsurge was just too good.

You can take a look at all the champions' expected buffs and nerfs below.

Preview champions buffs

Ahri (E) Charm cooldown reduced from 14 to 12 seconds

Camille Base HP increased (Passive) Adaptive Defenses cooldown reduced (Q) Precision Protocol Move Speed increased (E Passive) Apprehend Armor Penetration increased

Ezreal (Q) Mystic Shot damage increased (W) Essence Flux damage increased (R) Trueshot Barrage damage increased

Garen (W) Courage duration adjusted from 2/2.75/3.5/4.25/5 to 4 flat seconds (E) Judgement AD ratio increased

Gragas Armor per level increased HP per level increased (W) Drunken Rage now deals 50% damage to structures (R) Explosive Cask cooldown reduced

Gwen (Passive) Thousand Cuts AP ratio increased from 0.65% per 100 AP to 0.725% per 100 AP

Hwei (E) Subject Torment Cooldown reduced from 15/14/13/12/11 to 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds (E Passive) Grim Visage fear duration increased

Illaoi HP increased (Passive) Prophet of an Elder God healing increased Mana increased

Karma HP increased (Q) Inner Flame AP ratio increased (E) Inspire base shield and AP ratio increased

Karthus (Q) Lay Waste damage increased (W) Wall of Pain Magic Resistance reduction increased from 15% to 25%

Shen Base AD increased from 60 to 64

Veigar Base HP increased from 550 to 580



Preview champions nerfs

Blitzcrank Base Armor reduced from 40 to 37 (E) Power Fist AD ratio reduced from 100% to 80%

Fizz (Q) Urchin Strike AP ratio reduced (W Passive) Seastone Trident now deals 50% damage to structures (W Passive) AP ratio reduced

Jax (W) Empower now deals 50% damage to structures (E) Counter Strike flat damage and target's max HP damage reduced (R Passive) Grandmaster-at-Arms now deals 50% damage to structures

Rumble (Q) Flamespitter damage reduced (E) Electro Harpoon Magic Resistance reduction reduced

Teemo (E) Toxic Shot on-hit AP ratio reduced (R) Noxious Trap cooldown increased



Preview item changes

Item changes are the main point of this patch, as some items have defined the current meta, and also created some unhealthy strategies.

One of those strategies was the double support item, which is being nerfed to the ground in this patch. The reign of terror of Stormsurge is also seemingly coming to an end, with the item receiving a substantial nerf.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: ClutchPoints Stormsurge has been dominating the Rift.

However, some items will also get some well-deserved love from Riot Games. These items, such as Divine Sunderer, Trinity Force, and Liandry's, will receive buffs that might make them viable once again.

These changes were necessary, and hopefully, will make the game more balanced and enjoyable. All things considered, Season 14 has had a great start and the game hasn't felt as enjoyable as it is right now in a very long time.

You can take a look at all the items' expected buffs and nerfs below.

Preview item nerfs

Bloodsong Spellblade Expose Weakness damage amplification reduced

Frozen Heart Cost increased

Riftmaker Cost increased from 3000 to 3100 gold

Stormsurge AP reduced from 100 to 90 Squall AP ratio reduced



Preview item buffs

Horizon Focus Range required reduced, reveal radius increased

Steel Sigil Cost reduced from 1200 to 1100 gold

Steel Sigil Attack Speed increased Cost reduced



Here is everything we know about the LoL patch 14.2 so far. As mentioned above, these aren't the final changes.

We will continue to update this article with any new credible information that is released about patch 14.2, so make sure to bookmark it.

Wild Rift Baron Lane Tier List (4.4C) | How To Target Champions Only | S14 Rift Herald Rework Divides Community | S14 Changes to Bot Lane | Best Hwei Ability Combos | All S14 Major Item Reworks.

For more articles like this, take a look at our League Of Legends page.