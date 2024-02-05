Find out which Bandle Tale Edition is best for you.

Riot Forge, one of Riot Games studios, is set to shut down on 24 February, as unfortunately, it was impacted by the Riot Games layoffs. However, before the studio ceases its activities it will release one last game, Bandle Tale, on 21 February.

Bandle Tale is a single-player RPG which is set in the magical world of Bandle City. Many players are eager to get their hands on the game and experience the last Riot Forge game, a bittersweet sensation.

Players can already pre-order the game, which has three editions, the Story, Story Deluxe and Collector's Editions. But which one is the best option for you? And what does each one include? Let's find that out right now!

Bandle Tale Story Edition

The Bandle Tale Story Edition is the most basic and cheapest edition of the game. Its pre-order costs $24.99 and it includes the game and Bandle Scout Recon Pack.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Bandle Tale

This Bandle Scout Recon Pack is pre-order exclusive and contains the following perks:

a hat,

a poro outfit

a pathway effect

a backpack home exterior colour

cookbook recipe

Bandle Tale Story Deluxe Edition

The Bandle Tale Story Deluxe Edition is slightly more expensive, at $29.99, but also includes more perks.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games

Not only does this edition include the base game and the Scout Recon Pack, but it also includes the following perks:

Buzzy Poro outfit

Stand Behind Poro outfit

Honeycomb Hive home decoration

Purple Prism Bungalow home decoration

Busy Bee

Zip-Zap

Full Speed Ahead

Rainbow Egg recipe

Almost-Perilous Pie recipe

Poro Snax recipe

Bandle Tale Story Collector's Editions

The Bandle Tale Story Collector's Edition is by far the most expensive but also includes the most unique perks of any edition. It costs $149.99, much more than the two previous editions combined, and it's a limited edition that you can only buy in the Riot Games Merch store.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games

This edition includes some spectacular perks and is the perfect edition if you are a hardcore fan of the League of Legends world and its lore. The Bandle Tale Story Collector's Edition offers the following perks:

Digital Code for Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story™ Game Deluxe Edition with Pre-Order Bonus*

Collector's Edition Box

Bandle Center Diorama Kit

Hardcover Art Book

5 Champion Figurines

Rumble and Lulu Wooden Pin Set

Notebook

Sticker Set

We hope this article helped you choose which version of Bandle Tale to acquire, and hope you have a lot of fun playing the game.

