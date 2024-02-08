Here is everything you need to know about the Lunar Revel Event 2024.

The Lunar New Year is one of the biggest festivals in the world, so it's only fitting that League of Legends has a special event to celebrate it. That event is called Lunar Revel and introduced a lot of new content to the game.

Lunar Revel Event allows players to earn plenty of rewards such as skins, Mythic Essence, unique emotes, chests, keys, and Blue Essence among others.

So let's find out everything about the LoL Lunar Revel Event 2024.

The Lunar Revel Event went live on 7 February at 11:00am PT/7pm GMT in most regions. However, the event arrived a little earlier at the Chinese servers, being launched on 31 January at around 6:00pm PT/2am GMT.

This event will be live until 11 March, with the event shop closing a few days later, on 18 March.

Lunar Revel 2024 Pass

The Lunar Revel 2024 event has one event pass and two pass bundles. These passes give fans instant access to some of the rewards. This means players don't need to complete the Lunar Revel 2024 missions to earn its rewards, they can just pay for it.

The standard event pass costs 1650 RP, and it instantly unlocks 200 event tokens, and four Heavenscale orbs and grants access to the event premium Pass rewards.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

Lunar Revel 2024 Pass Bundle costs 2650 RP and includes all the rewards mentioned above plus the Heavenscale Ezreal skin, icon and border.

The Premium Pass Bundle is by far the most expensive one, costing 3650 RP. Apart from including all the rewards mentioned in the two previous passes, it also brings the Heavenscale Ezreal's Auspicious chroma and the "No Plan Survives" emote.

You can also choose the free way to progress through the Lunar Revel 2024 Event Pass, by completing the event missions and unlocking rewards. However, some of the rewards will be locked and can only be accessed if you buy one of the Lunar Revel 2024 Event Passes.

New skins introduced

As mentioned above, the Lunar Revel Event 2024 brought a plethora of rewards to the game, with one of them being new skins. The event introduced the Heavenscale skin line, and new skins for the Porcelain Protector skin line.

These skins are inspired by the Chinese culture and the Porcelain Protector skins even have the champions wielding one of the Chinese zodiac signs. The Heavenscale skins in particular look incredible, while the new Porcelain Protector skins are a solid entry into the skin line.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games Porcelain Protector Miss Fortune

We have Heavenscale skins for Master Yi, Janna, Ezreal, Kai'Sa, Diana and Lee Sin. Apart from Heavenscale Lee Sin, which is a legendary skin and costs 1820 RP, all the other skins cost 1350 RP.

When it comes to the new Porcelain Protector skins, Graves, Darius, Miss Fortune, Morgana, Irelia and Aurelion Sol are the champions that received one. All of the skins cost 1350 RP, except for the Aurelion Sol one which costs 1820 RP.

You can check all the missions, rewards, and other details of the Lunar Revel Event 2024 here.

