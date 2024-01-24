Here is how you can get the Light Of Durandal title.

Wild Rift players have been searching everywhere for the Light Of Durandal title but are having a difficult time finding it. Some can't claim it while others don't know how to equip it.

The Light Of Durandal title offers 50% more XP when equipped, which is why most players are looking for it. It makes it much easier to reach new levels and unlock new borders.

So let's find out how you can obtain the Light Of Durandal title, and what you need to do to equip it.

How to obtain the Light Of Durandal title

As mentioned above, some players are having a hard time obtaining this new Wild Rift title. However, it's actually quite easy to earn the Light Of Durandal title.

To do that, you simply need to complete the Academy event that you can find in the mission tab. After completing all the event missions, you will receive the Light Of Durandal title as a reward.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games Food Spirit Veigar

If you just click on the use button the title will be instantly equipped, and you will receive 50% more XP in your next games.

However, if you click on the continue option you will need to manually equip the title. So let's find out how you can do that.

How to equip the Light Of Durandal title

If you don't have any other title equipped, Wild Rift will automatically equip the Light Of Durandal title. So most likely you already have the title active.

However, if that isn't the case, you need to head into your profile tab, click on top of the title you have equipped, and search for the Light Of Durandal title.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

Once you have found it, simply click on it to equip it. You will need to do the same process if you want to remove the Light Of Durandal title and equip another one.

Wild Rift Baron Lane Tier List (4.4C) | How To Target Champions Only | S14 Rift Herald Rework Divides Community | S14 Changes to Bot Lane | Best Hwei Ability Combos | All S14 Major Item Reworks.

For more articles like this, take a look at our League Of Legends page.