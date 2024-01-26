Learn how to nullify Riven.

Riven is one of the most popular top laners in Wild Rift, mainly because of her unique playstyle. When ahead, Riven can solo carry a game, destroying every enemy in their path with ease.

That' can be fun when you have a Riven on your team. However, that is also exactly what you want to prevent from happening if you are facing one. But many players still don't know how to counter her.

So let's find out how to completely nullify Riven in Wild Rift.

How to counter Riven in Wild Rift

Riven is one of the most solid Baron lane champions right now, with a decent laning phase, strong late game, and incredible ability to snowball a game. The items introduced in update 5.0 make her even stronger, so Riven's popularity has been increasing as of late.

However, like all champions, Riven also has her weaknesses. Her early laning phase might be solid but isn't great, and champions such as Darius, Renekton, or Garen are great at taking advantage of that.

These three champions have a lot of kill pressure and will force Riven to play extremely safe. Riven is extremely weak when she is behind, so if she is solo killed or falls considerably behind on cs, the game is pretty much over for her.

click to enlarge Credit: Riot Games Riven in Wild Rift

So you want to punish Riven in the early game as much as possible, especially before she reaches level 6. Deny her cs, call your jungle to set up ganks, and trade with her when her Q ability is on cooldown. Make her laning phase as hard as possible.

You just need to be careful not to give Riven an early kill, as a single kill is enough for her to take over the game. It's better to lose a few cs or request help from your jungler or mid laner, than just trying to 1v1 her in a losing situation.

We hope this guide was useful, and wish you the best of luck when facing Riven in the Rift.

Wild Rift Baron Lane Tier List (4.4C) | How To Target Champions Only | S14 Rift Herald Rework Divides Community | S14 Changes to Bot Lane | Best Hwei Ability Combos | All S14 Major Item Reworks.

For more articles like this, take a look at our League Of Legends page.