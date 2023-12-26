Wild Rift: system requirements & PC guide (2024)

It's time to learn how to install Wild Rift on a PC.

Wild Rift is an interesting and dynamic MOBA game, which is basically League of Legends for phones. If you can't play this game on your mobile device or just considering downloading it, check out the system requirements for Wild Rift and learn how to install it on a PC.

This is also useful if your PC does not have enough power to run modern games. Wild Rift is not inferior to other MOBA games, and you can have a great time here.

How to play Wild Rift on PC

Considering that Wild Rift is a mobile game, it's not that easy to play it on a PC. However, there are a few options you can use to do this.

Mirror screen technology

Mirror screen is a technology that will allow you to reproduce content from one screen of a device to another. It's worth noting that you don't need any wires or anything else for this. Everything works wirelessly and all you need to do is download the program to your phone and PC.

There are quite a few such programs, among the most popular are AirDroid Cast and Duet Display. As mentioned above, you will need to download the program to both devices you want to connect. Once the program is downloaded, you will have to follow a few steps to connect the devices. Usually, such programs have a tutorial that will help you understand what you have to do. The only drawback may be a delay in the picture if you have a poor Internet connection.

Emulators

An alternative and better option is to download an emulator on your PC. Emulators are programs that allow you to simulate the operation of other devices or programs. In this case, you can download one of the emulators to simulate the operation of the phone and install Wild Rift on it to play without any problems.

The best emulator is BlueStacks because it takes up little space and works quite quickly and stably. After installing BlueStacks, you will also have the opportunity to follow the tutorial to learn how it works. In general, the interface is roughly intuitive, and you can install and play the game you want almost immediately. While for the mirror screen, you needed a powerful phone to run the game and play it over a wireless connection, in this case, it all depends on the capabilities of your PC. Before installing Wild Rift, you should check its system requirements, but considering that it is a mobile game, almost every modern PC can run it stably.

Wild Rift: Minimal system requirements for PC

If you still want to know if your PC is powerful enough to play Wild Rift without lag, here are the minimal and recommended system requirements:

Requirements Minimal Recommended OS Windows 8.1 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Memory 8GB RAM 16GB RAM GPU GTX 1050 GTX 1050 CPU i3-8300 i3-9320 Storage 1 GB of free space 1 GB of free space

