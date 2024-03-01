How to Fix the Your Match Will Start Soon Error

Fix this annoying error.

01 Mar 2024 5:08 PM +00:00

Your match will start soon error in League of Legends can be incredibly frustrating, especially when you're eagerly waiting to join a ranked game or have some casual fun with your friends. Unfortunately, this error has persisted in the game for several years now.

Essentially, it prevents you from entering the game even after you and your teammates have selected your champions. This error typically appears after the champ is selected, while players anxiously wait to enter the Summoner's Rift.

In this article, we will delve into everything we currently know about this error. There are a few potential solutions to help you resolve it.

What is the Your match will soon Start error in League of Legends?

It is important for players to comprehend that this mistake prevents both teams from engaging in the intended game. Instead, it confines the players after champion selection. Many players, after enduring a considerable wait, ultimately abandon the game by closing the client.

click to enlarge Credit: Riot Games Summoner's Rift

This issue was reported several years ago. The notification displayed simply states: "[System Notification] Your match will start soon. Please wait as we load up your game. This process should not take more than a few minutes."

Why are you getting this error?

Players must be aware that they have no control over the Your match will start soon error, as it is related to the game's servers. When there is a server outage on Riot Games' end, this error message appears, particularly for those who are in the process of loading into a match.

One possible solution is to exit the League of Legends client and log back in. This action may prompt the game to reload and potentially allow you to connect to the match you and your friends or teammates are attempting to join.

