League of Legends: Five biggest changes coming to Summoner’s Rift in 2024 season

Riot Games has announced significant changes to Summoner's Rift, the main map of League of Legends, which will come into effect in 2024. The developers aim to make the game more engaging for players by introducing new neutral monsters. Those are stronger and more difficult to defeat, while there will be terrain changes on every lane. Here, we discuss the five biggest changes coming to Summoner’s Rift in 2024.

These changes will force players to adapt their gameplay strategy and make crucial decisions during the game. Moreover, the support system has been modified to provide more satisfaction to players who choose to play this role. This will be accompanied by a new set of items that players can use to improve their gameplay.

Here are the top five changes that are expected to take place in Summoner's Rift in 2024.

1. Baron Nashor changes

In the last few years, Baron Nashor has remained one of the most challenging opponents on Summoner’s Rift, with the same abilities and power for many seasons. However, in 2024, Baron Nashor will receive a much-needed facelift, with three new forms that come with their unique abilities and powers.

All-Seeing Baron

The three new forms are Territorial Baron, Hunting Baron, and All-Seeing Baron. Each form will have special abilities that will change the way players approach the monster. Additionally, each form brings its unique pit terrain to the equation. It will provide players with three different pit terrains to traverse as they fight.

While Hunting Baron maintains the same pit terrain, both Territorial Baron and All-Seeing Baron will bring new obstacles and pathways to the pit, altering how skirmishes play out during the mid-to-late game. With these changes, Baron Nashor will continue to be a formidable foe on the Summoner's Rift.

2. Jungle camps undergo Voidborn transformations

With Baron Nashor's entrance into the Rift at 20 minutes, the Void's influence spreads across the map.

The next time the Blue Sentinel and Red Brambleback respawn, they will rise again as Voidborn Sentinel and Voidborn Brambleback, respectively. This transformation also comes with increased durability, making them harder to take down.

However, the extra effort is well worth it! Now, once slain, Blue and Red will grant their buffs to the entire team of the player that takes them down (excluding any allies that were dead).

Red Brambleback transforms into Voidborn Brambleback when Baron spawns!

On top of that, Rift Scuttler will transform into Voidborn Scuttlecrab, becoming tankier and tougher to kill. On death, she sends out a massive Scryer's Bloom burst, revealing all enemy champions and wards in a large area.

3. The Void over the Rift

In the new Void-infested map, new monsters have made their home in Summoner's Rift. For instance, Voidgrubs and Voidmites will replace the first Rift Herald of the game. At the five-minute mark, these Voidgrubs will spawn in the Baron pit and unleash Voidmites to swarm enemy champions.

Void

If the player manages to defeat these creatures, they will receive the new Hunger of the Void buff, which enhances their damage to structures. The effect also stacks depending on the number of Voidgrubs that the player eliminates. And if they kill five to six grubs, they will periodically spawn their own Voidmites to help push a wave and take down a structure.

4. Ride the Rift Herald

Despite the appearance of new Void creatures on the Rift, it's important not to forget about Shelly. A new interaction has been added to the Rift Herald, which activates after players have defeated it and activated its Eye. Now, players can jump onto the Herald's back, steer it, and direct it to charge forward and knock up enemy champions.

Rift Herald

If players guide Shelly towards an enemy turret, she will deal even greater damage than if left to her own devices. This makes her an even more valuable asset when it comes to taking down objectives on the map. However, upon colliding with any terrain, the player will be knocked off the Herald's back and return to their original form.

5. Terrain changes

Riot is implementing changes to the entire Rift map. To eliminate the advantage of one side over the other in terms of jungle pathing, the terrain in both the top and bottom lanes will be mirrored. However, there's a new pixel brush at both river entrances that could be used for a surprise. To provide more safety for less mobile champions during farming, the two side brushes in the mid-lane are being pushed back.

