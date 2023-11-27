The popular MOBA, League of Legends, is set to introduce a new season in early 2024, accompanied by several changes. However, some changes have already been implemented in LoL Preseason 2024. In this guide, we will discuss the changes to Mid lane gameplay in LoL season 14.

Previously, we talked about various changes, including those to dragons and Summoner's Rift. Here you can check out the significant item reworks that will be introduced in LoL Season 14.

Terrain changes have become a hot topic among LoL enthusiasts, so let's take a closer look at the Mid lane changes.

Changes to Mid lane gameplay in LoL Season 14

The developers have pushed the brushes further back into the river. Just like Top lane, this means laners will be able to spot incoming ganks much earlier, giving them more time to retreat to safety. A new wall positioned directly across from major objectives equalises the options for midlaners to roam towards both the top and bottom lanes.

Mid lane mages will be more secure

Riot also moved gank paths much further back on both sides. The devs specifically mentioned that the goal here was to create more safety for immobile mid lane mages.

click to enlarge Mid lane

This way, the player will feel a little bit better when picking this type of champion. However, this means that there will be more ganking opportunities for tower dives.

