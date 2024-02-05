Bandle Tale: Everything you need to know

Save Bandle City one magical stitch at a time!

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

Prepare to be charmed by the adorable, fun-loving Yordles, an ancient and mysterious race taking centre stage in the upcoming crafting RPG, Bandle City: A League of Legends Story. Embark on a magical adventure in Bandle City, a world brimming with wonder and mischief, where anything can happen... and often does!

But when a party takes a wrong turn, portals connecting your beloved home collapse, throwing Bandle City into chaos. Now, as a shy yet adventurous young Yordle, it's up to you to utilize your unique knitting magic and forge new friendships to rebuild the portals and reunite your city.

Developed by Lazy Bear Games (creators of Graveyard Keeper and Punch Club) and the final game under the Riot Forge label, Bandle City promises a charming and lighthearted adventure for both League of Legends fans and crafting RPG enthusiasts.

Get ready to embark on a whimsical adventure! Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story officially launches on 21 February at 9:00 AM PST | 5:00 PM GMT | 1:00 AM SGT/HKT, available on both Nintendo Switch and PC.

Bandle Tale story and gameplay

In Bandle Tale, you play as a shy Yordle who dreams of exploring beyond Yarnville, your isolated island home, after completing your 101-year-long apprenticeship. However, during a festive party, disaster strikes! The portals connecting the different parts of the city collapses, throwing everything into disarray.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Forge & Lazy Bear Games

Armed with your unique knitting magic and trusty backpack house, traverse the fragmented land, gather resources, craft new items, and rebuild the portals to reunite Bandle City. You will journey across five new islands, unfolding into a 40-hour main story, according to the dev team at Lazy Bear Games.

Experience a never-before-seen look at life beyond the Bandlewoods. Encounter curious creatures, gather materials for fantastical creations, and awaken magical portals as you journey across five unforgettable new islands.

As you explore the vibrant world of Bandle City, you'll meet a cast of quirky (and familiar) characters while facing off against mischievous creatures and other dangers as you work to restore the magic to your home.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Forge & Lazy Bear Games

At the same time, throw unforgettable festivals to ensure your fellow Yordles are happy and entertained. Cultivate your green thumb and cook delicious farm-to-table dishes, or build amazing gadgets to delight your guests.

Throwing parties is a key element in Bandle Tale, and each one needs careful planning to achieve its goals. Set up your party outside your backpack tent house, providing everything your guests need for a blast. As a gracious host, run around collecting "happiness points" and ensure everyone has a fantastic time. The more points you gather, the more successful your party!

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Forge & Lazy Bear Games

On top of that, crafting and cooking are essential activities in Bandle Tale. Place your backpack house in strategic locations for crafting bonuses and set up the necessary equipment. Grow ingredients in your personal greenhouse, or “fish” for special items in magical portals around the map.

Bandle Tale price and pre-order details

Dive into the world of Bandle City with three exciting editions of Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story, now available for pre-order on Steam and Nintendo eShop:

Standard Edition: $24.99

Includes the base game and the Bandle Scout Recon Pack

Perfect for casual players who just want to experience the core adventure

Deluxe Edition: $29.99

Includes everything in the Standard Edition, plus: Several cosmetic outfits for your Yordle character Decorative items for your backpack house Delicious recipes to cook in-game

Ideal for players who want to customise their experience and enjoy extra content.

Collector's Edition: $149.99 (Limited Edition)

Available exclusively on the Riot Games Merch Store

Includes everything in the Deluxe Edition, plus: Five adorable Yordle figurines An intricate Bandle Center diorama kit A hardcover art book filled with stunning illustrations and concept art And more!

The ultimate collector's bundle for die-hard League of Legends fans

Pre-order now and be among the first to explore Bandle City on 21 February 2024!

This year's Riot Games layoffs brought the curtain down on Riot Forge, a third-party publisher responsible for several beloved League of Legends games. As the final game under this now-sunsetted label, Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story holds a unique and bittersweet place in the hearts of many for many fans. It represents a cherished opportunity to experience, potentially for the last time, a smaller-scale adventure within the beloved Runeterra IP.

Wild Rift Baron Lane Tier List (4.4C) | How To Target Champions Only | S14 Rift Herald Rework Divides Community | S14 Changes to Bot Lane | Best Hwei Ability Combos | All S14 Major Item Reworks.

Wild Rift Baron Lane Tier List (4.4C) | How To Target Champions Only | S14 Rift Herald Rework Divides Community | S14 Changes to Bot Lane | Best Hwei Ability Combos | All S14 Major Item Reworks.

For more articles like this, take a look at our League Of Legends and More page.