Monster Truck Championship: Release date, trailer, gameplay, graphics, career mode, online, multiplayer, console, PC, Switch, & more

Racing games almost always encourage you to avoid contact.

Damage slows you down, spinning out costs you time. But not this one.

Nacon and developer Teyon invite you to climb on up and crush your way to the top in the most spectacular of simulation games: Monster Truck Championship!

There is no firm release date as yet, however we have been given a window of “autumn 2020”.

The game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. This means it will be one of the last releases before the arrival of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Trailer

The trailer shows off the roar of the engines and some of the general insanity that comes with everything Monster Truck.

From wheel-to-wheel racing, clambering over cars, and performing stunt shows, this game appears to have it all.

However, don’t expect to perform impossible aerial stunts by simply putting your foot to the floor.

Nacon are notorious for producing games with ultra-realistic and challenging physics and handling models. Players will need to master the vehicle physics to set new race records and to pull off the kinds of realistic tricks that drivers perform in real competitions.

Tracks & vehicles

FEEL THE ROAR: Race hard with your new favourite car!

In Monster Truck Championship, players can race on 25 circuits in different cities across the United States.

Drivers can choose from 18 completely customizable vehicles with the ability to improve acceleration and top speed with a finely tuned engine, adjust the vehicle’s stability via suspension stiffness, modify grip with tyres selected according to the competition, and much more. Over 50 elements are available to help create trucks that combine performance and style.

Game modes

Monster Truck Championship has a career mode where players take part in different tournaments, upgrade their Monster Trucks after wins, and manage their team and finances. The aim is to take home the ultimate prize as the Professional League Champion at the Monster Truck Finals.

There are also several other game modes: Freestyle, race, destruction, time attack, and an online mode where up to eight players can race against each other.