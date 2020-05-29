[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Grand Theft Auto

GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 4 June – Release date, time, expected content, discounts, bonus payouts & more

There will be another four updates arriving in Los Santos in June and the first patch is almost here!

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos May 29, 2020
 

gta v online weekly update countdown 4 june

We’re approaching the first GTA Online weekly update of the month and like usual, we’re expecting a load of new content, discounts and bonus payouts.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know ahead of 4 June’s weekly update.

Release Date

The first GTA Online weekly update of June will arrive on Thursday, 4 June between 4-5 am ET / 9-10 am BST.

We will update this page with the patch notes as soon as they drop.

What do we expect from April?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

  • Price cuts on both new and old content
  • Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
  • New vehicles, tracks or time trials
geralds last play gta v online
GERALD’S LAST PLAY: April saw a brand new set of contact missions arrive in GTA online, could we see more updates for this game mode in June?
  • New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
  • Increased bonuses on business-type features
  • New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
  • New Twitch Prime benefits

May’s Weekly Updates

The following patch notes cover May 2020’s GTA Online updates.

28 May Weekly Update

The following patch notes are for 28 May’s weekly update.

New Content:

  • Podium Car: Issi Classic
  • Weeny Tee
gta online weekly update issi classic podium car
GET SPINNIN’: The Issi Classic is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Lowrider missions
  • Dispatch missions

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Issi Classic Stunt Races
gta online triple payout issi classic stunt races
DOLLAR DOLLAR: It’s triple payout for Issi Classic Stunt Races this week

Discounted Content:

  • PR4, $2,460,500
  • Neo, $1,125,000
  • Mamba, $597,000
  • Deluxo, $2,130,000
  • Brickade, $777,000
  • Issi Sport, $448,500
  • Issi Classic, $135,000/$180,000
  • Issi, $9,000
  • Nero, $864,000

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

21 May Weekly Update

The following patch notes are for the 21 May weekly update.

New Content:

  • Podium Car: Half-Track
  • $1,000,000 for completing 10 daily objectives
gta v online half track podium car 21 may
BIG RIG: The Half-track is this week’s podium car

Returning Content:

  • Firework Launcher

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Stockpile

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Hunting Pack Remix

Discounted Content:

  • Thrax, $1,395,000
  • Scramjet, $2,088,000
  • TM-02 Khanjali, $1,737,000
  • Akula, $1,392,500
  • Volatol, $1,400,000
  • Ramp Buggy, $1,200,000
  • Patriot Stretch, $230,000
  • Hangars, 50% Discount
  • Hangar Renovations, 50% Discount
  • Yachts
hunting pack remix gta v online 21 may update
STRENGTH OF THE PACK: It’s triple payout for Hunting Pack Remix this week

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

14 May Weekly Update

The following patch notes are for the 14 May Weekly Update.

New Content:

  • Declasse Vamos
  • Podium Car: Itali GTO
gta online weekly update itali gto podium car
TRY YOUR LUCK: The Itali GTO is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Bunker Series

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Bunker Stock
gta v online weekly update bunker stock 3x payout
HUNKER DOWN: It’s triple payout on Bunker Stock this week

Discounted Content:

  • Emerus, $1,925,000
  • Entity XXR, $1,383,000
  • Nightshark, $871,500
  • Sultan RS Conversion
  • Bunkers, 40% Discount
  • Bunker Upgrades, 30% Discount
  • All Pistols, 100% Discount

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • Tula, $778,000/1$,034,740
  • Furia, $822,000/$1,096,000

7 May Weekly Update

The following updates arrived to GTA Online on 7 May.

New Content:

  • Declasse Vamos
  • Podium Car: Cyclone
gta update cyclone podium car
TRY YOUR LUCK: The Cyclone is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Transform Races
  • MC Business sales
  • Clubhouse contracts

Discounted Content:

  • Krieger, $2,012,500
  • Toros, $323,700
  • Tempesta, $797,400
  • Shotaro, $1,335,000
  • Lectro, $487,500
  • Arcade MCT, $1,200,000
  • Alien suits, Free
  • Pool Cue, Free
weekly update gta online transform races
DOUBLE TROUBLE: It’s 2x payout for Transform Races this week

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • Yosemite
  • 811

