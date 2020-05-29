GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 4 June – Release date, time, expected content, discounts, bonus payouts & more

There will be another four updates arriving in Los Santos in June and the first patch is almost here!

We’re approaching the first GTA Online weekly update of the month and like usual, we’re expecting a load of new content, discounts and bonus payouts.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know ahead of 4 June’s weekly update.

The first GTA Online weekly update of June will arrive on Thursday, 4 June between 4-5 am ET / 9-10 am BST.

We will update this page with the patch notes as soon as they drop.

What do we expect from April?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

Price cuts on both new and old content

Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes

New vehicles, tracks or time trials

GERALD’S LAST PLAY: April saw a brand new set of contact missions arrive in GTA online, could we see more updates for this game mode in June?

New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players

Increased bonuses on business-type features

New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel

New Twitch Prime benefits

The following patch notes cover May 2020’s GTA Online updates.

The following patch notes are for 28 May’s weekly update.

New Content:

Podium Car: Issi Classic

Weeny Tee

GET SPINNIN’: The Issi Classic is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Lowrider missions

Dispatch missions

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

Issi Classic Stunt Races

DOLLAR DOLLAR: It’s triple payout for Issi Classic Stunt Races this week

Discounted Content:

PR4, $2,460,500

Neo, $1,125,000

Mamba, $597,000

Deluxo, $2,130,000

Brickade, $777,000

Issi Sport, $448,500

Issi Classic, $135,000/$180,000

Issi, $9,000

Nero, $864,000

Time Trial:

LSIA, Par Time of 01:43.40

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Cypress Flats, Par Time of 01:30.00

Video Guide

The following patch notes are for the 21 May weekly update.

New Content:

Podium Car: Half-Track

$1,000,000 for completing 10 daily objectives

BIG RIG: The Half-track is this week’s podium car

Returning Content:

Firework Launcher

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Stockpile

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

Hunting Pack Remix

Discounted Content:

Thrax, $1,395,000

Scramjet, $2,088,000

TM-02 Khanjali, $1,737,000

Akula, $1,392,500

Volatol, $1,400,000

Ramp Buggy, $1,200,000

Patriot Stretch, $230,000

Hangars, 50% Discount

Hangar Renovations, 50% Discount

Yachts

STRENGTH OF THE PACK: It’s triple payout for Hunting Pack Remix this week

Time Trial:

Route 68. Par Time of 01:19.00

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Construction Site I

Video Guide

The following patch notes are for the 14 May Weekly Update.

New Content:

Declasse Vamos

Podium Car: Itali GTO

TRY YOUR LUCK: The Itali GTO is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Bunker Series

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

Bunker Stock

HUNKER DOWN: It’s triple payout on Bunker Stock this week

Discounted Content:

Emerus, $1,925,000

Entity XXR, $1,383,000

Nightshark, $871,500

Sultan RS Conversion

Bunkers, 40% Discount

Bunker Upgrades, 30% Discount

All Pistols, 100% Discount

Time Trial:

Casino, Par Time of 1:00.00

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Power Station, par time of 01:45.00

Video Guide

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

Tula, $778,000/1$,034,740

Furia, $822,000/$1,096,000

The following updates arrived to GTA Online on 7 May.

New Content:

Declasse Vamos

Podium Car: Cyclone

TRY YOUR LUCK: The Cyclone is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Transform Races

MC Business sales

Clubhouse contracts

Discounted Content:

Krieger, $2,012,500

Toros, $323,700

Tempesta, $797,400

Shotaro, $1,335,000

Lectro, $487,500

Arcade MCT, $1,200,000

Alien suits, Free

Pool Cue, Free

DOUBLE TROUBLE: It’s 2x payout for Transform Races this week

Time Trial:

Coast to Coast, Par Time of 02:29.40

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Vespucci Canals Par Time of 01:53.00

Video Guide

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

Yosemite

811

