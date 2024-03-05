Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss: How to clear Floor 12

Clear the Floor 12 in style!

The latest update brings a new set of enemies to Floor 12 in the Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss.

Since this floor, along with Floor 11, offers the most difficult challenges in the Abyss, it is essential to have well-prepared units for each team.

This guide offers a summary of the recent changes in the current Spiral Abyss and provides strategies to effectively conquer them in the Genshin Impact 4.4 patch update.

Best way to clear Floor 12 in Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss

Chamber 1 walkthrough

We start the Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss guide with Chamber 1.

click to enlarge + 3 Chamber 1 Monster List

First Half

During the first wave, there are two Cryo Specialist Mekas in the front area. It is important to remember that these Mekas only use Cryo attacks.

Hence, it is recommended to avoid using skills that cause Hydro damage to yourself, such as those from characters like Barbara or Xingqiu when under the Cryo status effect. When you approach one Meka, the other will naturally move towards you.

The main approach centers on sheer force, and given the lack of other options, giving priority to Area of Effect (AoE) DPS is more advantageous than focusing on single-target DPS. It is recommended to avoid relocating to different areas, as the subsequent wave will also emerge from the same spot.

During the second wave, the 2x Breacher Primus appeared in a location very close to where the previous Mekas were located. Due to their restricted mobility, it is important to emphasize the importance of AoE DPS.

These Primus enemies have a strong resistance to Dendro, so it is advisable to be careful when using Dendro DPS characters.

The Primus entities occasionally enter a state of stress, during which they obtain a Dendro shield. This shield allows them to release powerful Lushmissiles that cause significant Dendro damage.

It is strongly advised to swiftly eliminate this shield in order to avoid harm to characters, unless they are protected by a shield of Zhongli's caliber.

The optimal strategy is to perform a solitary Arkhe attack (either Pneuma or Ousia), then utilize Electro and Hydro elements. It is worth mentioning that having a Fontaine character, especially one with Pneuma, allows you to incapacitate the Ousia-type Mekas found in the preceding wave.

Second Half

During the latter part of the conflict, you will encounter a formidable adversary known as the Ruin Serpent. This opponent is known for its tendency to spend a significant amount of time burrowing beneath the ground, making it quite challenging to launch an attack.

However, when it emerges, you will have approximately 20 seconds to inflict damage. In the event that it initiates its Steamroll manoeuvre, it is advisable to utilize all of your most potent moves to strike it with great force within this limited timeframe.

In the event that the battle does not commence with Steamroll, employ your usual abilities and reserve your most powerful move for when the adversary executes its Ultimate attack, which you can subsequently disrupt.

Additionally, the boss will execute a Bomb Barrage attack, revealing four vulnerable spots. Try to strike these weak points in order to halt its spinning manoeuvre.

Xingqiu is proficient in this regard, although Raiden Shogun or characters possessing area-of-effect attacks can also provide assistance.

After eliminating all four vulnerable spots, the Ruin Serpent will experience a momentary paralysis. Nevertheless, this state is short-lived, lasting only approximately 10 seconds.

Therefore, if you desire to maximize your damage output, it is advisable to restart until the Steamroll attack is executed as the initial move. This will grant you a more extended 20-second window to inflict damage.

Chamber 2 walkthrough

The next in our Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss is Chamber 2.

click to enlarge + 3 Chamber 2 Monster List

First Half

In the initial segment, you will encounter two Eremites who commence in an augmented state, rendering them impervious to Anemo crowd control. It is advisable to prioritize eliminating the Galehunter initially as she possesses the ability to generate an Anemo vortex, although she does not pursue you vigorously.

The Stone Enchanter displays a higher level of aggression. It is imperative to possess a character equipped with a shield, as you will not only be engaging in combat with two adversaries but also their summoned creatures.

Upon vanquishing the spirit animals, the Eremites will be rendered stunned for a duration of 10 seconds, during which their Geo/Anemo resistance will be significantly diminished.

In the subsequent section, two additional Eremites, this time female, emerge at identical locations and promptly enter an elevated state. Pay attention to the Floral Ring-Dancer as the Loremaster has the ability to teleport to your whereabouts.

It is recommended to prioritize defeating the spirit animals initially, as they enhance the resistance of the ladies. After successfully defeating the animals, the Eremites will be stunned for a duration of 10 seconds, during which their Pyro/Dendro resistance is reduced.

Second Half

Setekh Wenut, a formidable boss, awaits you in a single wave. Its actions exhibit a certain level of predictability, yet there is an element of randomness involved. It usually executes a sequence of four attacks before unleashing its devastating Windbite Bullet Ultimate.

The initial assault may consist of either Anemo drill-like bullets or an unexpected thrust from beneath the ground.

In the second phase, Wenut refrains from launching an attack and instead emerges, creating a chance to strategically place elemental objects for potential reactions.

The third assault consists of an Anemo breath, which can be effectively countered within a reasonable timeframe. As for the fourth phase, it closely resembles the second one, devoid of any attacks.

Following these actions, Wenut executes its Windbite Bullet Ultimate. Utilize all of your Elemental Skills and Bursts to eliminate a minimum of 2 bullets, weakening Wenut's resistance to those elements and causing it to be paralyzed briefly. Seize this opportunity during the paralysis to release all of your Bursts.

Wenut then proceeds to perform its sequence of actions once more and unleashes the Ultimate ability. By applying Cryo, there is a possibility to limit its attacks to 3 instead of 4, although success is not certain.

This strategy could potentially shave off a few seconds, a critical factor in obtaining a perfect star rating in this particular challenge stage.

Chamber 3 walkthrough

Let's conclude the Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss guide with Chamber 3.

click to enlarge + 3 Chamber 3 Monster List

First Half

In the initial segment, there exist two Ousia Mekas positioned centrally. Their attacks possess the capability to initiate Overload reactions. Begin by directing your attention towards the Suppression Meka situated on the right side, as it exhibits a slower pursuit in comparison to the Assault Meka on the left. By executing two Pneuma attacks, you can effectively immobilize them.

In the subsequent section, the adversaries remain unchanged, however, their positions have been exchanged. Once the second wave commences, proceed towards the left side to confront the Suppression Meka.

Second Half

There is a single adversary present in this particular wave, which is the Aeonblight Drake. It is advisable to have an archer in your party as most melee characters are unable to engage the enemy when it takes flight.

Utilize the archer to aim at the vulnerable spots on the creature's head, chest, or wings, depending on its attacking pattern. The weak points can be identified by observing the bright orange orb.

There are two significant assaults that require close attention: the Missile Barrage, which uncovers the vulnerable spot on the chest, and the Ultimate–Energy Surge, which exposes the weak point on the head.

If you fail to immobilize it prior to the bomb launch during the Ultimate attack, it will develop a resistance to the element it has absorbed the most damage from (60%).

Upon striking the Drake's weak point, it will descend to the ground, presenting an ideal moment to unleash your full array of skills and abilities. Remember to consistently target its weak spot while it is airborne and capitalize on the opportunity when it remains grounded. It is advisable to refrain from deploying physical characters due to the Drake's substantial physical defence.

Hopefully, this Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss guide will help you to clear Floor 12.

