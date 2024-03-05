Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss: How to clear Floor 11

Clear Floor 11 with our help!

05 Mar 2024 9:24 PM +00:00

The recent update introduces a fresh batch of adversaries for Floor 11 within the Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss.

As this floor (along with Floor 12) represents the highest level of challenge in the Abyss, it is crucial to have well-equipped units for each team.

This guide will provide an overview of the latest modifications in the current Spiral Abyss, and strategies to successfully overcome them in the Genshin Impact 4.4 patch update.

Best way to clear Floor 11 in Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss

Chamber 1 walkthrough

We start the Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss guide with Chamber 1.

click to enlarge + 3 Chamber 1 Monster List

First Half

In every one of the four waves, the opponents gather at the monolith, with three enemies appearing in each wave.

Despite their sole concentration on the monolith, this stage is quite easy to handle due to the restricted number of adversaries, their simultaneous appearance, and their inclination to encircle the monolith organically.

There is no need to utilize Anemo Crowd Control (CC) to gather them. Just position yourself close to the monolith in each wave and confront the approaching Hilichurls Mitachurls.

Second Half

In the first wave, six Slimes appear near the Monolith. The Hydro Slimes are focused on the Monolith, while the other Slimes are coming after you.

If you have Anemo characters like Sucrose, Kazuha, or Venti, using their Skills or Bursts to Swirl all the Slimes together is the best strategy, especially in waves with Slimes.

If you don't have Anemo Crowd Control, concentrate on taking out the Slimes one by one, especially the ones near the Monolith. The smaller Slimes have lower HP, making them easier to defeat quickly.

Although referred to as "waves," Slimes reappear after defeating any Slime on the field. For example, eliminating one Slime triggers the emergence of the next Slime at its position until all 18 Slimes are present.

Chamber 2 walkthrough

click to enlarge + 3 Chamber 2 Monster List

First Half

During the first stage, a pair of Geovishaps appear in close proximity, displaying increased resilience against Geo elements. These beings actively chase after the player, creating a chance to gather them together.

Nevertheless, they can be easily pushed back, necessitating careful placement to arrange them in a straight line, preferably against a wall for better management.

When the Geovishaps' health drops to 40% or after a long period of time, they undergo a transformation and gain the powers of Hydro and Cryo. This transformation increases their resistance to these elements and they remain in a constant Hydro/Cryo state.

This allows players to take advantage of elemental reactions. Furthermore, when the Geovishaps perform a slam attack on a shielded character, they become momentarily stunned, creating an opportunity for players to exploit their vulnerability.

It is important to mention that in the next wave, two Vishaps will appear at the back, positioned closely together. In order to trigger a swim attack, players can position themselves against the back wall, luring the Vishaps to chase after them, provided they do not have Anemo crowd control.

It is worth noting that these Vishaps have a 30% resistance to Physical and Hydro damage, so it is recommended to bring characters that are well-equipped.

Two difficult skills to be cautious of include Purifying Shower: This ability drains energy from the current character. Characters with under 10 Energy will experience significant health reduction, regardless of having a shield.

Second Half

During the first stage, all opponents appear in the front area, positioned closely together. This configuration implies a purposeful arrangement to promote the use of Anemo to create a Swirling Hydro effect on the Pyro Abyss Mage's shield, offering a remarkably efficient strategy.

After the shield vanishes, the Abyss Mage is rendered almost helpless and extremely vulnerable. Hence, it is crucial to give priority to eliminating its Pyro shield, with Hydro being the most advantageous element for this objective. Once the shield is dispelled, promptly defeat the Abyss Mage and then attend to the Slimes.

The same method can be applied to the second wave, in which the Cryo Abyss Mage is surrounded by Pyro Slimes, creating a favourable opportunity for your Anemo character to create a Swirl effect and affect the entire situation.

Chamber 3 walkthrough

Let's conclude the Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss guide with Chamber 3.

click to enlarge + 3 Chamber 3 Monster List

First Half

In this situation, a lone wave is present, while the 2 Ruin Drakes appear at the far end of the area. Nevertheless, the specific placement is irrelevant, since interacting with one Ruin Drake will cause the other to follow suit.

The suggested approach in this situation is simple: utilize sheer force. Even though the adversary is constantly moving, close combat strikes work normally. The main objective is to maintain a relentless assault while avoiding any incoming attacks.

There are multiple weak spots that can be identified on the Ruin Drakes. The Thruster Weak Points, which resemble wings, are only visible when the enemy is in the air and they remain undamaged.

The Chest Weak Point is only revealed during the Missile Barrage attack (unofficially named) - the Ruin Drake targets players and launches a series of missiles.

The Head Weak Point is exposed solely during the Energy Surge attack (unofficially named) - the Ultimate move that includes a charging sequence followed by the release of bombs into the air.

Choosing to focus on these vulnerabilities is a decision that varies from person to person. If confronting the adversary that hovers above becomes difficult, immobilizing it first and then launching a series of attacks is a feasible option.

Second Half

During the first wave, all enemies appear in a formation encircling your playable characters, while keeping a reasonable distance. The subsequent interaction leads to various elemental responses, thanks to the wide range of elements present.

To commence the challenge, it is recommended to focus primarily on the Mirror Maiden in every wave. This opponent possesses the highest HP and ATK, frequently utilizing teleportation to avoid getting too close.

The other Treasure Hoarders will eventually try to follow or position themselves strategically to launch their bomb attacks.

The importance of Anemo crowd control is highlighted in this scenario, where the focus is on gathering enemies in one place instead of facing them one by one.

With the Treasure Hoarders moving in different directions - either retreating or moving forward - the use of Anemo Vacuum guarantees their immobilization, removing any element of surprise.

When the term 'waves' is mentioned, adversaries reappear after defeating a particular enemy on the battlefield. For example, if a Pyro Treasure Hoarder is defeated, another Pyro Treasure Hoarder will appear at the same spot, following this pattern for all elemental Treasure Hoarders and Mirror Maidens.

Hopefully, this Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss guide will help you to clear Floor 11.

Interested in learning more about the upcoming Version 4.5 update? We've got you covered! Check out everything you need to know about Version 4.5 in our comprehensive guide here, detailing its release date, banners, events, and more!

For more about Genshin Impact, discover all that you need to know about the 18 new characters set to be released during the game's Fontaine cycle. On top of that, the Version 4.6 banners have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our Fontaine character banner schedule here.

Chiori Ascension and Talent materials | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Chronicled Wish Banner | Who is Emilie? | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule | Lakelight Lily Locations

For more articles like this, take a look at our Genshin Impact page.