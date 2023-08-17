How to Solve Water Volume Detection Crystal Puzzles in West Slopes of Mont Automnequi in Genshin Impact

The launch of Fontaine not only opened the doors to a new era of underwater exploration, and introduced a captivating host of new characters to Genshin Impact, but also unlocked a vast region rich with new puzzles for players to solve. One of these puzzles involves moving and unlocking Water Volume Detection Crystal with the help of “Miraculous Hydrograna”.

These puzzles can be quite tricky to solve, especially when the interactions between these new mechanisms are not made clear by the game. Below, you'll find the solutions to the Water Volume Detection Crystal puzzles located in the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi.

How to solve Water Volume Detection Crystal puzzle in West Slopes of Mont Automnequi: West coast

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse | Noxxis Gaming

While strolling along the western shore of the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi, players will come across one of the new Water Volume Detection Crystal puzzles. This puzzle consists of two locked Detection Crystal and one unlocked Detection Crystal.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse | Noxxis Gaming

To solve this puzzle, you must first collect the “Miraculous Hydrograna” floating beside the unlocked Detection Crystal. Make sure that your character is afflicted by the “wet” status in order for the Hydrograna to work. To achieve this, simply dip your toes into the river or use a Hydro-afflicting character like Barbara or Mona.

Once your character is affected by Hydro, all you have to do is wait for the Hydrogana to create a circular Hydro zone around your character. Position the Detection Crystal within this circle, and you will soon hear a bell chime, accompanied by a bell icon appearing above your character’s head. The Hydro Pillar will start moving to the next locked Detection Crystal. You can also form the circular Hydro zone by collecting three Hydrogana.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse | Noxxis Gaming

It’s imperative to note that the Hydrograna will expire once your character is no longer under the “wet” status. Therefore, in order to unlock the next Hydro Pillar, you must repeat the process and collect a new Hydrograna, which should be positioned directly in front of you. Once again, ensure both Detection Crystals remain within the circular zone, and guide them towards the final Detection Crystal to unlock it.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse | Noxxis Gaming

After the final Detection Crystal is unlocked, all three Crystals will guide you to a Precious Chest, which you can then proceed to open.

How to solve Water Volume Detection Crystal puzzle in West Slopes of Mont Automnequi: Install Hydro Core

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse | NJMH Gaming

Located on the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi, beneath a painting easel, you'll discover this Water Volume Detection Crystal puzzle. This puzzle consists of three unactivated Detection Crystals, and to solve it, you need to form and install a Hydro Core.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse | NJMH Gaming

In order to form a Hydro Core, you must collect three Hydrograna. Once you've gathered three Hydrogranas, install the Hydro Core into the floating receptacle. This will activate the Water Volume Detection Crystal right next to it.

After that, head over to the other two unactivated Detection Crystals. Make sure your character is affected by Hydro and afflicted with the “wet” status before collecting a Hydrograna to create a circular Hydro zone. Position both Detection Crystals within this circle and they will soon activate. Once all Detection Crystals are activated, an Exquisite Chest will be unlocked for you to claim.

We will continue to update this guide with more Water Volume Detection Crystal puzzle solutions, so stay tuned!

