Genshin Impact Into The Frame Event Guide

Lights, camera, action!

As the curtain rises on the Genshin Impact Version 4.3 update, the prestigious Fontinalia Film Festival unfolds in Fontaine! Embrace your inner director in the "Into the Frame" film-making minigame, a cornerstone of this update's main event, "Roses and Muskets."

"Into the Frame" is one of four sub-event minigames featured in Version 4.3's flagship event. So, grab your clapperboard because we're rolling the tape on everything you need to know about "Into the Frame", including how to unlock, walkthroughs, rewards, and more!

How to unlock Into the Frame

"Into the Frame" is a film-making minigame within Version 4.3's flagship event "Roses and Muskets”, running from December 21, 2023, to January 15, 2024, and unfolding across four stages:

"Into the Frame" Scenes Date The Path of the Sun December 21, 2023 Stage 2 December 23, 2023 Stage 3 December 25, 2023 Stage 4 December 27, 2023

To unlock “Into the Frame”, Travellers must reach Adventure Rank 20+ and complete Archon Quest Prologue Act 3.

Start by embarking on the "Roses and Muskets" introductory quest, "Crack of Muskets Breaking the Silence”, to get “The Arrival of a...!” quest. Seek Mr. Petit Lumiere at his booth in the Court of Fontaine to complete this quest and unlock the "Into the Frame" minigame.

How to play Into the Frame

In each scene of “Into the Frame” Travellers are tasked to capture four frames per the director's specifications and then weave them together into a cinematic video.

Go to the Filming location and follow the script

Each stage takes you to a location in Fontaine. Head there to begin filming!

Read the brief script at the start to understand the scene's mood and story

There will be four frames that you need to film for each stage Each frame comes with a Kamera position requirement – nail the perfect angle!



Select the relevant Kamera Positions and Narrations (if needed)

Pick the Kamera position that best matches the requirement. Some frames need an extra touch:

Look for the speech bubble – it means this frame needs narration! Choose the line that best fits the script and scene.

Start shooting your scene

Once all Kamera Positions and Narrations (if needed) have been chosen for each frame, hit "Start Shooting!"

Your masterpiece will come to life, earning you points based on your choices.

Want to polish your film? Replay any stage and tweak your shots and narration for a higher score and better ratings!

If you’re having trouble assembling the right frames, there’s no need to worry! Follow our comprehensive walkthroughs below and conquer each stage like a seasoned filmmaker.

Into the Frame Scene 1: “The Path of the Sun” walkthrough

For Into the Frame Day 1 “The Path of the Sun”, head over to Chemin de Le’Espoir to start filming your underwater scene!

Travellers should select the following Kamera Positions and Narrations, adhering to this script: “An actress (played by Lynette) is lost amidst the underwater seagrass and cannot find her way. When she looks up, the sunlight illuminates her face through the water's surface, showing her the way forward.”

Frame 1: Top right Narration “Where should I swim? It all seems the same underwater.”

Frame 2: Middle No Narration

Frame 3: Top left No Narration

Frame 4: Top left Narration: I know... Follow the sun's rays.



Into the Frame rewards

Not only will Travellers get the chance to showcase their filmmaking genius, but you will also be rewarded for doing so. Here are the rewards for each scene and every rating:

Stage 1 “The Path of the Sun” rewards

"Lukewarm Reception" Rating rewards: Primogem x30 Theater Tickets x50 Film For Fun x80 Hero's Wit x3

"Beyond Expectations" Rating rewards Theater Tickets x30 Film For Fun x50 Sanctifying Unction x4

"Divine Handiwork" Rating rewards Theater Tickets x20 Film For Fun x30 Mystic Enhancement Ore x6



We will update this guide with more information as it's released, so stay tuned!

