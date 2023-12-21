Genshin Impact Trick Shots, Tricky Lights Event Guide

Step into the spotlight!

Fontaine's grand stage is set for the Fontinalia Film Festival in Genshin Impact Version 4.3! Get ready to dive into the heart of Fontaine's cinematic scene with the arrival of “Trick Shots, Tricky Lights”, a combat-focused minigame within Version 4.3's flagship event, "Roses and Muskets".

This combat challenge is no ordinary brawl. Travellers can utilise the studio's “Special Lighting” effects to film a cinematic fight scene, all while defeating an endless stream of opponents. The more enemies you defeat within the time limit, the higher your score!

How to unlock Trick Shots, Tricky Lights

"Trick Shots, Tricky Lights" is a combat minigame within the flagship event of Version 4.3, "Roses and Muskets”, running from December 21, 2023, to January 15, 2024, across four stages:

"Trick Shots, Tricky Lights" Stages Date Biting Glacial Ray December 21, 2023 Stage 2 December 23, 2023 Stage 3 December 25, 2023 Stage 4 December 27, 2023

To unlock “Trick Shots, Tricky Lights”, Travellers must reach Adventure Rank 20+ and complete Archon Quest Prologue Act 3.

Start by embarking on the "Roses and Muskets" introductory quest, "Crack of Muskets Breaking the Silence”, to get the “Special Lighting and the Stars of Tomorrow” quest. Find Melies at her booth in the Court of Fontaine to complete this quest and unlock the "Trick Shots, Tricky Lights" minigame.

How to play Trick Shots, Tricky Lights

In Tricky Shots Tricky Lights, Travelers are assigned the task of filming an action-packed fight scene in Melies' studio in the Court of Fontaine. The objective is to defeat as many opponents as you can within the time limit.

Defeating enemies during the challenge will accumulate progress towards the “Special Lighting” buff. Once the buff is ready, strategically deploy it to unleash more potent attacks.

Struggling to conquer the combat challenges? Fear not! Follow our comprehensive walkthroughs below and conquer each stage like a seasoned action movie actor.

Trick Shots, Tricky Lights Stage 1 “A Stormy Encounter on a Stormier Night” walkthrough

Welcome to the first stage of "Trick Shots, Tricky Lights" with the theme "A Stormy Encounter on a Stormier Night." Let's delve into the Special Lighting effects for this mini-event:

For 12s after using, unleash a Hydro shockwave centred around your active character every 4s. Opponents hit will be dealt Hydro DMG.

All Cyro DMG dealt by party members will be increased by 60%.

Given these effects, the battlefield dynamics distinctly favour any variation of the Freeze Team. Success hinges on maintaining a consistent application of both Hydro and Cryo elements to capitalize on the Freeze effect.

We recommend that you deploy the trail characters Ayaka and Barbara if you don’t already own a powerful Cry DPS and/or consistent Hydro applicator.

Trick Shot, Tricky Lights rewards

Not only will Travellers get the chance to flex their combat prowess in the spotlight, but you will also be rewarded for doing so. Here are the rewards for each point tier:

Obtain 1000 points: Primogem x30 Theater Tickets x50 Film For Fun x80

Obtain 2000 points: Sanctifying Unction x4 Theater Tickets x30 Film For Fun x50

Obtain 4000 points: Mystic Enhancement Ore x6 Theater Tickets x20 Film For Fun x30



We will update this guide with more information as it's released, so stay tuned!

