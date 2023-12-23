Improve your game by checking out our guide.

The Arkhium Stock is a valuable Quest Item and a crucial resource in Genshin Impact, serving as a key ingredient for crafting Arkhium Luminate. This, in turn, can be used to unlock a hidden study where a Luxurious Chest and other rewards lie.

However, the journey to gather all the required Mysterious Ores for crafting an Arkhium Stock can pose a significant challenge. In this guide, we will explain how to get Arkhium Stock in Genshin Impact.

How to get Arkhium Stock in Genshin Impact

To acquire the Arkhium Stock in Genshin Impact, you need to gather 7 Mysterious Ores that are scattered throughout the Fontaine region.

These ores can be found in the Liffey Region and Fontaine Research Institute. However, 3 of the Ores are only obtainable via quests. Below is a list of all 7 Mysterious Ore locations:

Kuisel’s Clockwork Workshop – you must complete the Road to the Signilarity World quest to unlock this location. Central Labortary ruins – Hidden under a rock pile at the bottom of the largest Allogravity-Condensed Water Body Hillichurl Camp – Southeast of the Central Laboratory Ruins, you can find an Ore on top of the robotic arm structure in the middle of the camp Experimental Field Generator Boss Arena - On top of the northern wall You must complete the Treacherous Light of the Depths World quest to unlock the fifth Ore location. Complete the Eye for an Eye sub-quest in the Unfinished Comedy questline to get the sixth Ore. Destroy the Thorny Cyst in the cave south of Mont Esus East.

What can I use the Arkhium Stock for in Genshin Impact?

Once you have obtained the Arkhium Stock, you can use it to create Arkhium Lumenite, which is required to obtain a Luxurious Chest filled with rewards.

But before you can get the chest, you need to activate a Forging Press located in an underwater area near the Millennial Pearl Seahorse cave. Follow the steps below to do this:

Defeat the Clockwork Meta enemy so you can enter the Chamber room Place the Arkhium Stock on the Forging Press machine Collect the second Handwheel device by gliding southwest from the machine Traverse the rock to the southwest and walk up the slope until you find a gas leak Turn the handwheel so the arrow faces North. Find a second gas leak to the South, and turn the handwheel until the arrow faces South Travel northwest until you find the final gas leak, and turn the handwheel until it faces West Head back to the Forging Machine and activate the Power Supply Press the Arkhium Stock when the white circle appears When the press gets too hot, use a Cyro character to cool it down Look Northwest from the machine to find a Hydroculus and rock, and destroy them to fill the area with water. Activate the Drain System that can be found behind the Power Supply, then cut the Fontemer Seagrass that can be found to the East of the machine Keep pressing the Arkhium Stock until the room is submerged in water Once this is done, you’ll have Arkhium Lumenite

With the Arkhium Lumenite, you can unlock the door found southwest of the Experimental Field Generator, just to the left of the nearest Teleport Waypoint. This leads to Bravis' hidden study where a treasure trove of rewards lies.

That was everything you need to know about obtaining the Arkhium Stock and how to use it!

