Genshin Impact: 190k Mora Luxurious Chest Fontaine Location

Nothing lifts one’s spirit as much as stumbling across a luscious Luxurious Chest in Genshin Impact. Luxurious Chests are definitely something we never turn down, and this time, there's one brimming with Mora hidden away in a secret spot in the Court of Fontaine.

Fontaine, the newly-released fifth region, has only bolstered Genshin Impact’s popularity. It introduces a new cast of captivating characters, advances the storyline with developments to the Archon Quest, and opens the doors to a new era of underwater exploration — not to mention, more chests to discover!

Considering that around a million Mora is required to ascend your favourite character to the highest level, this particular Luxurious Chest is a true treasure. We'll guide you to its location, which is surprisingly accessible even without an exploration character!

Where is the Court of Fontaine 190k Mora Luxurious Chest?

You can find the 190k Mora Luxurious Chest in the northeastern area of Court of Fontaine, nestled at the back of a large circular building easily spotted on the map by its distinctive blue roof.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

To get there, teleport to the Court of Fontaine Statue of Seven and head towards the staircase on the right of the Palais Mermonia. From there, make your way to the well-kept hedges, jump off the ledge and glide towards the circular building.

As you are gliding towards the building, look down and you will see a luxurious chest hidden right behind the building, in the narrow gap between it and the wall. And there you go! There’s your Luxurious Chest complete with 190k Mora for you to spend on levelling up your favorite characters!

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

That's all you need to know about how to find the hidden 190k Mora Luxurious Chest in the Court of Fontaine of Genshin Impact!

