Genshin Impact Unfinished Comedy Walkthrough: How to start and complete

In Genshin Impact, there is a Fontaine's quest chain called Unfinished Comedy. In this quest, you must assist the inhabitants of the Meropid fortress by embarking on an adventure, infiltrating the production site in secret, and escorting Lanoire to her family. This Genshin Impact Unfinished Comedy guide will show you how to begin this quest and complete all its missions.

One of the significant quests in Fontaine Version 4.1 is the Unfinished Comedy. It takes about 1-2 hours to complete if you skip the dialogue. Furthermore, this quest unlocks a new underwater area that contains several locked quests. You will also come across a Mysterious Ore that is necessary for advancing in another quest.

Now, let’s have a look at the Genshin Impact Unfinished Comedy walkthrough.

How to start the Unfinished Comedy quest chain

In order to start the Genshin Impact Unfinished Comedy quest chain, you need to meet the following conditions:

Reach at least Adventure Rank 40

Complete the Archon quest called "To the Shining of the Stars in the Deep"

Complete the world quests "Dead End", "Courage with Fists", "Palliative" and "Safety" from the chain "Scenes of Life in the Meropid Fortress"

Unfinished Comedy walkthrough

Once you have fulfilled the necessary conditions, you will be transported to an underwater prison and tasked with completing various missions within its confines. Following this, it is necessary to converse with both Monglan and Darcy, which will initiate the first mission of the Genshin Impact Unfinished Comedy quest.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse

There are three quests as part of this chain:

Game of the Rich An Eye for an Eye Hereafter...

Game of the Rich

Talk to the characters marked by the Quest pointer until you talk to Lanoire. Afterwards, follow Lanoire.

Once you reach the cafeteria, a cutscene will happen giving you a fortune slip and Suspicious Bean Soup.

Follow Lanoire once again to the Rag and Bone Shop.

Follow the quest path to the Elevators and head to the Dormitory area. You will pass by a Waypoint so make sure to unlock it.

Talk to Cater then take a break.

Follow the quest line and earn Credit Coupons.

After earning 300, Talk to Cater and take a break

Earn 300 more coupons by completing quests in Fortress Of Meropide. The second part of Scene From Life In Meropide will unlock so talk to Galvaret located on the map below:

click to enlarge + 6 Fortress of Meropide

Talk to Cater and take a break once again.

Earn 500 coupons then head back to the usual area.

Talk to Cater and take a rest once again. Earn 300 coupons once again.

Head to the quest area.

An Eye For An Eye

Talk to Lanoire.

Defeat the enemies.

Once you are teleported to the Fortress of Meropide, talk to Estienne.

After the cutscene, sneak to the Abandoned Production Zone without being seen.

For the first Elevator, use the Spotlight to move the guard.

click to enlarge + 6 For the first Elevator, use the Spotlight to move the guard

For the second Elevator, activate the Loudspeaker using the machine on the side to move the guard.

click to enlarge + 6 To activate the loudspeaker, you need to charge the battery on the other side

Once you reach the basement, open the passage to the shaft by getting the 2 gears aside from the upper right gear and making them move so that it points upper right.

click to enlarge + 6 The passage

Move the battery close to the controls to make it rotate then place one gear on the pedestal.

Run the contraption and wait for the wall to have the blue gear sign. Stop the contraption through that door to open a path.

click to enlarge + 6 Wait for the blue gear sign

Follow the path to see a maze of Crystals. Get the battery and place it on the machine while dodging green orbs.

Head outside and defeat the enemies. Follow the path and quest pointer to finish the quest.

Hereafter...

Talk to Lanoire.

Send her home.

Talk to Cater.

After completing Genshin Impact Unfinished Comedy, it will unlock the World Quest, Initial Facts. You will also get the following rewards:

Adventure EXP x 350

Primogems x 40

Hero's Wit x 3

Mystic Enhancement Ore x 6

Mora x 30,000

That's all you need to know about the Unfinished Comedy quest chain!

