Enjou Steals the Show in Genshin Impact's White Day Artwork

Genshin players are clamouring to forgive his crimes!

14 Mar 2024 4:43 PM +00:00

In a delightful surprise for Genshin Impact players, fan-favourite Pyro-aligned Abyss Lector Enjou has received his very own White Day artwork! White Day is a holiday observed primarily in East Asian countries, where lovers (typically male) reciprocate gifts received from their partners (typically female) on Valentine's Day.

Genshin Impact players eagerly await White Day each year. HoYoverse typically joins the festivities by releasing artwork featuring their male characters interacting with fans, often accompanied by playful messages. This year's lineup included Baizhu and Lyney, but the community was truly captivated by an unexpected guest: Enjou. His artwork quickly rose to the top, garnering the most likes.

Enjou melts hearts in Genshin Impact White Day artwork

Celebrated on 14 March, White Day is a unique holiday observed in East Asian countries like Japan and South Korea. As per tradition, Genshin Impact treats players to delightful artwork featuring their male characters. Last year, Arataki Itto, Kamisato Ayato, and Xiao took the stage. This year, Baizhu and Lyney joined the lineup. But it was the unexpected third character, Enjou, who truly stole the show.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

The artwork depicts Enjou, a minor antagonist in Genshin Impact, playfully forming a heart with his Pyro powers while winking at the viewer. The accompanying text adds to his mischievous charm:

“Judging from your expression... you haven't forgotten me, have you?

What do you mean by "Abyss Lectors all look the same, come back in human form"? ...It seems the farewell gift I gave you at our last parting failed to leave a strong enough impression.

I even went out of my way to pick some lovely flowers for you this time. But our Highness knows not of my coming, so I can't help you pass on any messages.

So, do you think you can forgive me at last? Oh, come now! Lower your weapon and let's talk this over…”

Enjou is a quest-exclusive NPC in Genshin Impact's Inazuma. Initially appearing as a helpful NPC in the Enkanomiya World Quest storyline, "From Dusk to Dawn in Byakuyakoku", he's later revealed as a member of the antagonistic Abyss Order.

Despite working against the Traveler, Enjou displays surprising charisma and even admits that he enjoys the Traveler's company. He's intelligent, manipulative, and surprisingly honest about the harsh realities of the world. However, his ultimate loyalty lies with the Abyss, and he's willing to orchestrate catastrophic events to further their goals.

Enjou's conflicting personality and hidden motives make him a fascinating antagonist. While his actions are undeniably villainous, his charm and occasional moments of honesty endear him to some players!

You can view this year's White Day artwork for Baizhu, Lyney, and Enjou on Genshin Impact's official X account here.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

For more about Genshin Impact, discover all that you need to know about the 18 new characters set to be released during the game's Fontaine cycle. On top of that, the banners for Version 4.6 and beyond have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our Fontaine character banner schedule.

Interested in learning about Arlecchino, who's receiving her debut banner in Genshin Impact's upcoming Version 4.6 update? We've got you covered! Learn everything you need to know about her full kit, Constellations, materials, and more in our comprehensive Arlecchino character guide.

Arlecchino Ascension and Talent materials | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Chronicled Wish Banner | Who is Emilie? | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule | Lakelight Lily Locations

For more articles like this, take a look at our Genshin Impact page.