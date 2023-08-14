Genshin Impact Concert 2023: World tour dates, setlist, official preview, and more

Genshin Impact FES 2023 is making waves in the Genshin community, as the CEO of miHoYo/HoYoverse, Dawei, just announced that the highly-anticipated third instalment of "Melodies of an Endless Journey”, is set to welcome a live audience on a global stage! Genshin Impact boasts an illustrious soundtrack, cherished by many for its soothing melodies and heart-pounding battle scores, which accompany and underscore players’ journey across Teyvat.

The web event, known as “Melodies of an Endless Journey”, is an online orchestra concert that features talented musicians and bands from all around the world. However, there's an exciting twist for this year’s concert – it seems the concert will extend beyond its virtual confines.

International Genshin Impact fans rejoice as the 2023 concert will be finding its way on a global stage following its initial run in China, bringing Genshin music on a world tour! Here is everything we know about the upcoming Genshin Impact Concert 2023.

Genshin Impact concert 2023 tour dates and locations

Genshin Impact Xiao and Albedo

In celebration of the game's third anniversary, an exciting revelation has emerged during the Genshin Impact FES 2023: the Genshin Impact concert for 2023 is embarking on a world tour, commencing in China as its first stop. The first live concert will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai before journeying through five Chinese cities, including Beijing and Wuhan. Dawei revealed that the concert world tour will begin around November, starting in Asia, then traversing across the Americas, and culminating in Europe.

In tandem with the live performances, following the tradition of previous "Melodies of an Endless Journey" concerts, the entire concert will be streamed in real-time on Genshin Impact’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. A free online VOD will be made available after the broadcast. This gives Genshin fans that cannot make it in person to the live performances many options to enjoy the concert at home!

Here is a schedule for the upcoming Genshin Impact concert 2023:

29-30 September : Shanghai (Mercedes-Benz Arena)

: Shanghai (Mercedes-Benz Arena) September - October : Beijing, Tianjin, Chongqing, Changsha, and Wuhan

: Beijing, Tianjin, Chongqing, Changsha, and Wuhan November onwards: Touring through Asia, America, and Europe

Make sure to stay tuned as we update this guide with the latest information as it becomes available!

Genshin Impact concert 2023 setlist

During the Genshin Impact FES 2023 concert announcement segment, it has been revealed that the Genshin Impact Concert 2023 will showcase tracks from Mondsdtadt, Liyue, Inazuma, and Sumeru regions.

Genshin Impact Ganyu and Eula

With Inazuma being the main region of Version 2, its original soundtrack took the spotlight during the 2022 concert. As such, we can expect that tracks from the Sumeru region will take centre stage in the upcoming Genshin Impact concert for 2023.

Genshin Impact concert 2023 official promotional preview video

A captivating animated promotional preview for the Genshin Impact concert 2023 was released recently, featuring Zhongli in the role of a conductor, Childe as the electric guitarist, Flutist Albdeo, Ganyu on the Pipa and more! The preview is causing quite a stir in the Genshin Impact community with its buttery smooth animations and the return of many fan-favourite characters in flashy new outfits, garnering more hype for the upcoming 2023 concert.

Genshin Impact Zhongli

This year’s Genshin Impact 2023 concert promises a grand musical journey across various cities and continents, allowing fans from around the world to be part of this remarkable Genshin Impact concert experience!

Before commemorating the end of the Sumeru era, get ready to welcome Fontaine as the next major region. With snippets of the Fontaine soundtrack already revealed, Genshin players are all the more eager to dive right into the steampunk-inspired region.

Credit: HoYoverse

