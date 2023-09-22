Genshin Impact Web Event Guide for "Collective Adornment"

In celebration of Genshin Impact's third anniversary, the 'Collective Adornment' web event is now live! Participate to share your love for the game and earn generous rewards in the process.

The immensely popular open-world RPG, Genshin Impact, continues to take the world by storm. With the release of Fontaine, the game's popularity has only been propelled to new heights. Not only does it introduce a whole new cast of captivating characters, but it also advances the storyline with gripping Fontaine-style trials and opens the doors to a new era of underwater exploration. This achievement is certainly a cause for celebration!

In the blink of an eye, Fontaine is set to receive its first major update in Version 4.1, bringing the banner debut of the beloved Neuvillette and Wriothesley. Version 4.1 also heralds the game's third anniversary, granting players rewards through web events like "Collective Adornment."

How to play "Collective Adornment"

To the delight of Genshin Impact fans, the much-anticipated Version 4.1 update will coincide with the game's third anniversary, promising a plethora of fun events and, along with it, rewards!

click to enlarge Credit: HoYoverse

As part of this celebratory occasion, HoYoverse has released its first commemorative web event, 'Collective Adornment'. To participate, simply follow these steps:

Click on this link to access the 'Collective Adornment' event website Select your preferred Commemorative Avatar Frame “Happy 3rd Anniversary” or “Welcome to the Nation of Hydro” Upload an image to place in the frame After combining the images, you can either 'continue combining' or 'download avatar' Download your avatar and post it on social media with the hashtag #GenshinImpact3yearsFrame and your Genshin Impact UID for a chance to win Primogems

“Collective Adornment" rewards

Once you have shared your 3rd Anniversary Commemorative Avatar Frame complete with the hashtag #GenshinImpact3yearsFrame and your Genshin Impact UID, you’ll get the chance to obtain the following:

Intertwined Fate ×10

Primogems

That was everything you need to know about the “Collective Adornment" web event!

Interested in learning more about Genshin Impact? We've got you covered. Dive right into our Version 4.1 overview, and our guide on all the much-needed QoL changes coming to Version 4.1. We have also gathered all available information regarding the upcoming Version 4.2 update, including release date, potential banners, and more!

Discover all that you need to know about the 18 new Fontaine characters. On top of that, the 4.3 banners have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite Fontainian characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule here.