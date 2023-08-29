Genshin Impact Anniversary 2023: Date, rewards, and more

Genshin Impact, an open-world action RPG, continues to take the world by storm since its release in 2020. The recent launch of Fontaine signifies the upcoming third anniversary of Genshin Impact. Similar to previous anniversary celebrations, Genshin players can anticipate a plethora of both community and in-game events during this celebratory period.

Table of contents Genshin Impact Anniversary 2023 date Genshin Impact Anniversary 2023 rewards Genshin Impact Concert 2023

With the release of Fontaine, the game's popularity has only been propelled to new heights. Not only does it introduce a whole new cast of captivating characters, but it also advances the storyline with gripping Fontaine-style trials and opens the doors to a new era of underwater exploration. This is definitely a cause for celebration!

Genshin Impact Anniversary 2023 date

The third Genshin Impacty anniversary is slated to start in tandem with the Version 4.1 update on 28 September 2023.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

Excitingly, this version update will also bring with it the first banners of the highly anticipated Fontaine characters, Chief Justice Neuvillette and prison warden Wriothesley, according to the leaked Fontaine banner schedule.

Genshin Impact Anniversary 2023 rewards

Based on leaks from dataminers, Genshin Impact will celebrate its third anniversary with a return of a Daily Login Event.

Log into Genshin for seven days during the event to claim generous rewards, totalling up to 10 Intertwined Fates, Hero's Wit, and more!

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Anonymous

Here is a rundown of all rewards from the Daily Login Event:

Day 1: Intertwined Fate x1

Day 2: Mora x80,000

Day 3: Intertwined Fate x2

Day 4: Mystic Enhancement Ores x18

Day 5: Intertwined Fate x2

Day 6: Hero’s Wit x8

Day 7: Intertwined Fate x5

Aside from a Daily Login Event, a large festival event is set to take place, similar to the Moonlight Merriment in 2021 and Of Ballads and Brews in 2022. On top of that, players will have the chance to acquire an event-exclusive weapon!

Stay tuned as we update this guide with more information as it is released.

Genshin Impact Concert 2023

An exciting revelation was made during Genshin FES 2023 and gamescom 2023 regarding the annual Genshin Impact orchestral performance. The web event, known as "Melodies of an Endless Journey", is an online orchestra concert that features talented musicians and bands from all around the world.

However, this year's concert will be taking things to the next level by welcoming a live audience!

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

The highly-anticipated third instalment of "Melodies of an Endless Journey" will kick off in China before embarking on a world tour.

Without a doubt, Genshin Impact boasts an illustrious soundtrack, cherished by many for its soothing melodies and heart-pounding battle scores alike. This upcoming concert will be a great opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in the music of Teyvat and celebrate the game's third anniversary in style!

Learn all about the Genshin Impact Concert 2023 including world tour venues, dates, where to grab tickets, and more in our guide here!

As always, it’s important to keep in mind that leaked information can be subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding the game's development.