Ride Giant Turtle to Get Luxurious Chest in Genshin Impact's Chenyu Vale

Chenyu Vale, described as an "idyllic earthly paradise", has captivated the Genshin Impact community with its breathtaking landscapes and, of course, the ever-present allure of undiscovered treasure. Luxurious Chests are a coveted prize, and this time, the key to finding one lies in a heartwarming interaction with the area's adorable giant stone turtle inhabitant.

Liyue's long-awaited map expansion arrives with Version 4.4, introducing the enchanting Chenyu Vale. Nothing brings more joy than stumbling across a luscious Luxurious Chest in a new area in Genshin Impact, let alone having a gentle giant turtle guide you to it! Without further ado, let's discover how to befriend this helpful turtle and reach the chest.

Ride a giant turtle to reach this Luxurious Chest in Chenyu Vale!

To find this Luxurious Chest you’ll have to first befriend a giant stone turtle by feeding it raw meat. Head to the northernmost area of Chenyu Vale: the Upper Vale, directly opposite the bustling Yilong Wharf. On a small island just off the shore, you'll find a cooking pot and, nearby, an Ancient Stone Tablet.

Read the tablet's message hinting at "offerings of meat" bringing “providence”. Paimon will nudge you in the right direction, suggesting you throw raw meat into the water.

Climb the small hill on the island and toss some raw meat into the water. Witness a majestic giant stone turtle emerge, drawn by your offering! Hop onto its back and give it a friendly pat with the "try to touch" interaction. This gentle giant will then become your personal transport, guiding you to the Luxurious Chest.

Enjoy the leisurely ride as the turtle navigates the water. You'll soon arrive at a small area where smaller turtles gather around the Luxurious Chest, waiting for you to claim its rewards!

That's all you need to know about how to find the hidden Luxurious Chest in the newly released area of Chenyu Vale in Genshin Impact, and how to befriend a giant stone turtle on the way!

