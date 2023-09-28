Genshin Impact Dream of Roving Stars Guide

In celebration of Genshin Impact's third anniversary, the "Dream of Roving Stars" web event is now live! This event will take you down memory lane, showcasing the milestones you've reached in Teyvat over the past year.

Fontaine, the fifth region, was recently released, and the game's popularity has only continued to grow. Fontaine introduces a new cast of captivating characters, advances the storyline with Archon Quest developments, and opens the doors to a new era of underwater exploration!

Genshin Impact continues to captivate players around the world. But what makes your journey unique are the experiences you've had and the people you've met in Teyvat! Without further ado, let's reminisce about your cherished memories from the past year in the "Dream of Roving Stars" web event.

What is the Dream of Roving Stars web event and how do I take part?

To the delight of Genshin Impact fans, the much-anticipated Version 4.1 update will coincide with the game's third anniversary, promising a plethora of fun events and, along with it, hefty rewards!

The Dream of Roving Stars web event will take place from 28 September to 12 October 2023. To get started, log in to the Dream of Roving Stars event website with your HoYoverse Annount or Genshin impact UID.

In this event, you can view five categories of milestones and earn up to 180 Primogems! These categories are characterised by unique circular icons on the event homepage:

Character : Character and weapon progress

: Character and weapon progress Exploration : Milestones for quests, collectibles, and TCG

: Milestones for quests, collectibles, and TCG Events : A look back at the recent events in Genshin

: A look back at the recent events in Genshin Adventure : Player progress so far

: Player progress so far Combat: Milestones for defeated enemies and Spiral Abyss

At the end of each segment, you will be rewarded with Primogems and Hero's Wit. Once you have viewed all of the milestones, you will be able to share a report with customisable characters and titles for more rewards via a personalised link!

How to share memories in Dream of Roving Stars

To share your memories in Dream of Roving Stars, you'll first need to view all five categories of memories. Once you've done that, you'll unlock the “Annual Report” option, located in the bottom right corner of the event homepage. Clicking on this option grants you access to customise and edit your own travel memories. After making any desired edits, you can then generate your own personalised travel memory card.

From there, you have the option to share your travel memories with others using a link or image. Additionally, you can extend an invitation to your friends, encouraging them to share their own data by providing them with the link. To obtain your data-sharing link, click the “Data Sharing” button, and click " Invite Friends " on the next page.

How to share and collect blessings in Dream of Roving Stars

Once you've completed viewing all the memory sections, you'll gain access to the "Share Blessings" button, positioned as the leftmost icon at the top of the event homepage. Clicking this button will take you to the Blessing Collection page.

From here, you can share blessings with your friends by providing them with a link. You can click the “Send Blessings” button, which will automatically copy your unique link for sharing. Additionally, you can also collect different blessings and earn rewards by clicking on links shared by your friends.

You can view all the blessings you've received and sent by clicking "Blessing Records" on the top right of the Blessing Collection page.

Dream of Roving Stars rewards

Here are all the Dream of Roving Stars rewards for each activity.

Rewards for viewing all data section

For viewing all memory sections, players can claim corresponding rewards, totalling Primogems ×180 and Hero's Wit ×12. The rewards for each memory section are as follows:

Character : Primogem x30 + Hero’s Wit 3

: Primogem x30 + Hero’s Wit 3 Exploration : Primogem x40 + Hero’s Wit x2

: Primogem x40 + Hero’s Wit x2 Events : Primogem x30 + Hero’s Wit x3

: Primogem x30 + Hero’s Wit x3 Adventure : Primogem x40 + Hero’s Wit x2

: Primogem x40 + Hero’s Wit x2 Combat: Primogem x40 + Hero’s Wit x2

Rewards for sharing

In addition, players can claim sharing rewards by customising and sharing their data, as well as by exchanging data with other players. You can obtain a total of Mora ×40,000.

Share your data with friends once: Mora x20,000

Share your annual travel memories: Mora x20,000

Rewards for collecting blessings

For collecting all five different types of blessings, players can obtain corresponding blessing rewards, along with a special reward for collecting them all. This awards Mora ×70,000, Mystic Enhancement Ore ×4, as well as various materials and dishes from Teyvat.

Blessing of Freedom : Windwheel Aster x3 + Pile 'Em Up x3 + Mora x10,000

: Windwheel Aster x3 + Pile 'Em Up x3 + Mora x10,000 Blessing of Gold : Glaze Lily x3 + Lotus Flower Crisp x3 + Mora x10,000

: Glaze Lily x3 + Lotus Flower Crisp x3 + Mora x10,000 Blessing of Elegance : Sakura Bloom x3 + Tricolor Dango x3 + Mora x10,000

: Sakura Bloom x3 + Tricolor Dango x3 + Mora x10,000 Blessing of Ingenuity : Padisarah x3 + Candied Ajilenakh Nut x3 + Mora x10,000

: Padisarah x3 + Candied Ajilenakh Nut x3 + Mora x10,000 Blessing of Justice : Rainbow Rose x3 + Pate de Fruit x3 + Mora x10,000

: Rainbow Rose x3 + Pate de Fruit x3 + Mora x10,000 Collect the blessings of five nations: Mora x20,000 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x4

Remember to collect your in-game rewards via in-game mail, and keep in mind that the mail will expire after 30 days, so be sure to claim your rewards in time!

That's all you need to know about the Dream of Roving Stars web event!

