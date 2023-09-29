Genshin Impact Gratifying Gathering Web Event Guide

To celebrate Genshin Impact's third anniversary, the "Gratifying Gathering" web event is now live! Join Paimon and other beloved Genshin characters in preparing for the third-anniversary carnival by completing mini-games at the stalls.

In the blink of an eye, the second update to the fifth released region, Fontaine, was recently released, and the game's popularity has only continued to grow. Fontaine introduces a new cast of captivating characters, advances the storyline with gripping Fontaine-style trials, and opens the doors to a new era of underwater exploration!

Genshin Impact continues to captivate players around the world. Be part of the best celebratory carnival event in the "Gratifying Gathering" web event! Here is a "Gratifying Gathering" step-by-step walkthrough, complete with answers to Tighnari's garland stall, and more.

What is the Gratifying Gathering web event and how do I take part?

The Gratifying Gathering web event will run from 27 September to 4 October 2023. There are three stall missions in the carnival Fairgrounds. Head over to different stalls to complete the missions and help prepare for the third-anniversary carnival!

To get started, log in to the Gratifying Gathering event website with your HoYoverse Annount or Genshin impact UID.

The first time you complete stall missions, you'll receive 2 Anniversary Stamps along with other mission rewards. Subsequently, when you complete the missions again, you'll receive 1 Anniversary Stamp each time. Here are all the stalls:

Klee Cake Decorating

Tighnari’s Garlands

Xiangling’s Food Stall

Klee Cake Decorating

Assist Knights of Favonius Spark Knight, Klee, at her stall located on the left side, where she's trying to decorate a cake. Help Klee create a total of 6 different cakes to obtain all the stamps and rewards!

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

Here is a list of all cake combos:

Cake Combo 1 : Chocolate cake + Sunsietta + Mint

: Chocolate cake + Sunsietta + Mint Cake Combo 2 : Chocolate cake + Sweet Flower + Mint

: Chocolate cake + Sweet Flower + Mint Cake Combo 3 : Chocolate Cake + Sweet Flower + Sunsietta

: Chocolate Cake + Sweet Flower + Sunsietta Cake Combo 4 : Vanilla cake + Sunsietta + Mint

: Vanilla cake + Sunsietta + Mint Cake Combo 5 : Vanilla cake + Sweet Flower + Mint

: Vanilla cake + Sweet Flower + Mint Cake Combo 6: Vanilla cake + Sweet Flower + Sunsietta

Tighnari Garland answers

Help the knowledgable Avidya Forest Watcher and botanical scholar who graduated from Amurta, Tighnari, prepare Garlands by answering 5 questions related to plants. You can find him at his stall at the centre of the event page.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

Which of the following plants adores the wind?

Answer: Windwheel Aster

Which of the following plants can be used to make Red Dye inside the Serenitea Pot?

Answer: Silk Flower

Which of the following characters can you use to gather Sakura Blooms?

Answer: Lisa

Where does Kalpalata Lotus usually grow?

Answer: Cliffs

Which of the following plants is not unique to Fontaine?

Answer: Padisarah

Xiangling’s food stall

Help The Head Chef at the Wanmin Restaurant, Xiangling, cook the dishes requested by other characters. There are a total of 4 dishes that need to be prepared. You can find her at her stall on the right side of the event page.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

Tap on the Menu button to the left, select the dish you want, and the ingredients will be prepared for you. After that, you can start cooking! It is similar to how Cooking works in-game; just tap the button when the indicator reaches the orange bar in the middle.

Gratifying Gathering Web Event Rewards

The first time you complete stall missions, you'll receive 2 Anniversary Stamps along with other mission rewards. Subsequently, when you complete the missions again, you'll receive 1 Anniversary Stamp each time. Complete 3 stall missions to collect 5 stamps and obtain Primogems ×40.

Loading...

Here are all the Gratifying Gathering Web Event Rewards:

Primogems ×40

Hero's Wit ×3

Mora ×20,000

Mystic Enhancement Ore ×5

Sweet Madame ×3

On top of that, once you've collected all 5 stamps, you can share your Stamp Collection on social media to obtain Sweet Madame ×3 and get the chance to participate in the prize draw to win a random Character Figure. To participate in the prize draw, simply tap on the Stamp Collection, select Carnival Rewards, and click Share!

That's all you need to know about the Gratifying Gathering web event! Check out our Dream of Roving Stars web event guide here!

Interested in learning more about Genshin Impact? We've got you covered. Dive right into our Version 4.1 overview, and our guide on all the much-needed QoL changes coming to Version 4.1. We have also gathered all available information regarding the upcoming Version 4.2 update, including release date, potential banners, and more!

Discover all that you need to know about the 18 new Fontaine characters. On top of that, the 4.3 banners have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite Fontainian characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule here.