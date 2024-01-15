Get ready for this year's Lantern Rite Festival!

With the highly anticipated 4.4 update just around the corner, Genshin Impact fans are eagerly awaiting the Version 4.4 Livestream, set to take place very soon!

As Version 4.3 winds down, all eyes turn to the upcoming Lantern Rite Festival. The 4.4 Livestream will uncover the details of the update, revealing its release date, showcasing new characters and weapons, and unveiling map expansions, among other exciting announcements.

So, when is the Version 4.4 Livestream scheduled to begin? Let's find out!

4.4 Livestream countdown

Here’s the countdown for the much-anticipated Version 4.4 Special Program Livestream, revealing more details about the upcoming Lantern Rite Festival:

Genshin Impact 4.4 Livestream countdown 3 Days 21 Hours 41 Minutes 32 Seconds

If there are no unprecedented delays, the 4.4 Livestream should be streamed on 19 January 2024, Friday at 12.00pm (BST) / 7.00am (EDT), through Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel and TikTok account.

Don't worry if you miss the Livestream! You have the option to either catch a rerun of the stream exactly an hour later on Genshin's YouTube channel or watch the VOD on both Twitch and YouTube channels.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

Here's when the 4.4 Livestream starts for your timezone:

Time zone 4.4 Livestream start time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 4:00am Central Time (CT) 6:00am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 7:00am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 12:00pm Central European Time (CST) 1:00pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 5:30pm Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 9:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 10:00pm

What to expect in the 4.4 Livestream

Granting players 300 Freemogems, the 4.4 Livestream will provide the widely-coveted Livestream codes and, most excitingly, introduce gameplay for the upcoming new characters, Xianyun and Gaming!

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

On top of that, players can anticipate detailed information about the Lantern Rite Festival main event and the new Liyue map expansion, Chenyu Vale — a lush area connecting Liyue with Fontaine.

Leaker @Genshin_Intel has shared a glimpse of what announcements will be made in the 4.4 Livestream:

Xianyun (5-star) and Gaming (4-star) gameplay showcase

Introduce Chenyu Vale, new Liyue map expansion

Details for Lantern Rite Festival main event

Reveal 4-star skins for Shenhe and Ganyu

4-star skin selector

4-star character selector

That was everything you need to know about the upcoming Genshin Impact Version 4.4 Livestream. Rest assured, we will update this article with more information as it's released, so stay tuned!

Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite Festival is a vibrant celebration of the real-world Lunar New Year, reuniting familiar faces for a grand feast of festivities that culminate in a breathtaking fireworks display. Get ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year and witness the mesmerising sight of Liyue Harbor illuminated by an endless array of lanterns!

