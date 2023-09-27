The second instalment to the Genshin Impact Fontaine cycle, Version 4.1, update has arrived! In keeping with tradition, as a token of appreciation for Travelers' patience during server maintenance downtime for 4.1, HoYoverse has offered generous maintenance compensation.

The arrival of the nation of Hydro has propelled this already immensely popular anime-inspired action RPG game to greater heights. With the much-anticipated update of 4.1, titled "To the Stars Shining in the Depth", a new era of exploration awaits, alongside the introduction of new characters among the 18 new Fontaine characters and more!

Here is all the information you need to know about welcoming Version 4.1, including how to download the update and a quick rundown of what the update has in store.

Genshin Impact 4.1 update maintenance compensation

As a token of appreciation for players' patience during the server maintenance downtime, HoYoverse has provided maintenance compensation!

Following the completion of the five-hour maintenance window starting from 6 AM to 11 AM (UTC+8) on 27 September, players can expect to receive 300 Primogems as a reward. To claim your Primogems, simply log into Genshin Impact after downloading and installing the 4.1 update.

However, there are a couple of important caveats to note. Firstly, to be eligible for the compensation, players must have reached Adventure Rank 5. Additionally, the rewards will be available through the in-game mail system but must be redeemed before the end of Version 4.1. The mail carrying the Primogems will also expire after 30 days. So make sure to collect your compensation in a timely manner!

How do I download the Genshin Impact 4.1 update?

Here are the installation steps on all available devices to kickstart your journey into Fontaine:

PC users

Open the Genshin Impact Launcher Click Update to begin the download

Note: Around 14.24 GB – 15 GB (for unzipping, 28.98 GB – 30 GB) of storage space needs to be available for the 4.1 update.

iOS users

Go to the App Store on your iOS device Tap on "Update" to download the latest update

Note: Around 3.22 GB – 4 GB of storage space needs to be available for the 4.1 update.

Android users

Launch the Genshin Impact app on your Android device Follow the on-screen instructions to start the update process

Note: Around 4.28 GB – 5 GB of storage space needs to be available for the 4.1 update.

PlayStation users

Navigate to the Genshin Impact game on your PlayStation Home Screen Press the Options button on your controller Select "Check for Updates" to initiate the update process

Note: Around 100 GB of storage space needs to be available for the 4.1 update.

For both PC and smartphone users, there is also a pre-installation option available for the Genshin Impact 4.0 update.

On your smartphone, you can click on the "Pre-Install Resource Package" located at the bottom left of the login screen

For PC users, the Pre-Install option will be displayed next to the "Launch" button

By following these steps, you're all set to infiltrate the Fortress of Meropide and explore the ruins of the Fontaine Research Institue in Version 4.1!

Genshin Impact 4.1 highlights

Version 4.1 is set to introduce a plethora of thrilling Fontaine content, here are all the highlights of the newest update:

Phase 1 Banners: (5-stars) Neuvillette and Hu Tao 27 September - 18 October

Phase 2 Banners: (5-stars) Wriothesley and Venti 18 October - 8 November

New Field Bosses: Experimental Field Generator and Millennial Pearl Seahorse

Fontaine map expansion: Fontaine Research Institute and the Fortress of Meropide

4.1 flagship event: "Waterborne Poetry"

New Fatui enemies: Seneschal of Frost and Seneschal of Wind

