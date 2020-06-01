How To Play Fortnite on Mac Devices in 2020

Don’t have a PC but still want to get in on the Fortnite action? Do not fear, you may have the right system!

We are just around the corner from the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3.

With the current season winding down finally we can expect a lot of news in the coming weeks.

Although Fortnite is primarily played on console and PC; some players can only play on Mac devices.

Here’s how to play Fortnite on Mac for June 2020!

Minimum Requirements

Before we can go out and download Fortnite, you first need to make sure you can even run Fortnite.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: New Weapons – Desert Eagle, Leaks, Rumors & More

Do not fear however, as Epic has made it relatively easier for most older Mac systems to run the game.

Check out the bare minimum Mac specs you need to have below!

APPLE – How many of you still game on Macbooks?

Video Card: Intel HD 4000 on PC or Intel Iris Pro 5200 on Mac

Processor: Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit or Mac OS Mojave 10.14.6

Download

Once you have figured out you have a stable system to run Fortnite, the next step is to download Fortnite!

READ MORE: How To Change Your Fortnite Name On Xbox!

It is quite a simple process in order to download it on Mac devices.

All players have to do is head over the generic Fortnite download site, which can be viewed here.

ON THE GO – Do you game while traveling>

Once there, just click the Mac logo on the download page and make sure to save it in a spot with enough storage.

And there you go! It should be smooth sailings after that and it will not be long before you are dropping off of the battle bus.

READ MORE: Fortnite: FNCS Trios – Prize Pool, Start Date, Leaks, Format, World Cup & more