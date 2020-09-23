Fortnite Patch V14.20 – Patch Notes, New Mythic Weapons, Wolverine Boss, Fortnite Birthday, Items, Latest News and More!

The second patch of the brand new season is finally here! Here’s all the new changes you may have missed!

The second patch of Season 4 has finally been released.

The new patch is jammed pack full of content for players to check out.

Like any patch we do not have official patch notes but we have some news.

Here it is!

Full Patch Notes

In classic Epic Games fashion, they have not provide detailed patch notes!

READ MORE: Fortnite: How To Visit The Weather Station As Storm

However, the night before the update went live, they sent out some minor patch notes to creators.

Thanks to claystehling we are able to see all of them.

Check out all the details below.

NICE – New updates!

Wolverine

The not so secret battle pass skin is making an appearance on the map now.

READ MORE: Fortnite: How To Unlock Mystique’s Shapeshifter Emote

As noted in the patch notes:

“Confront Weapon X deep in Weeping Woods, take him out, and shred through your opponents with the Wolverine’s Claws mythic power”

Mythic Weapons

Leaked sometime ago by HYPEX, we knew we were going to get brand new Mythic Weapons at some point.

We can now confirm Wolverine’s Claws will be in the game!

WOW – So many!

Birthday Event

Fortnite will be celebrating its third anniversary since releasing its battle royale game mode.

Expect some free cosmetics and other challenges this week!

Bug Fixes

Below is a list of bug fixes that will be addressed this patch accoridng to the Fortnite Trello Board.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: How To Unlock Storm Punk Skin