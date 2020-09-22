[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: How To Unlock Storm Punk Skin

The final piece of the puzzle for Storm is unlocking these amazing skin variant! Here’s how to do so

Storm Punk

Marvel characters have taken over the Fortnite map this season!

Each of these new skins has some unique challenges in the form of Awakening.

These unlock specific skins, emotes, and more; and Storm’s variant is among the best.

Here’s how to unlock it!

Contents hide
1 Awakening
2 Weekly Challenges

Awakening

Before you can unlock this skin variant you need to complete Storm’s Awakening challenges.

Doing these challenges will get you one step closer to completing the set.

Weekly Challenges

Once you have completed the Awakening Challenges for Storm the rest is simple.

You will then need to complete 10 weekly challenges from week three or four.

To view these challenges you can head here for week three and over here for week four!

T010M90DGBT U010X921EMB cf087f69dbed 512 min

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

