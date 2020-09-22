Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: How To Unlock Storm Punk Skin

The final piece of the puzzle for Storm is unlocking these amazing skin variant! Here’s how to do so

Marvel characters have taken over the Fortnite map this season!

Each of these new skins has some unique challenges in the form of Awakening.

These unlock specific skins, emotes, and more; and Storm’s variant is among the best.

Here’s how to unlock it!

Awakening

Before you can unlock this skin variant you need to complete Storm’s Awakening challenges.

Doing these challenges will get you one step closer to completing the set.

Weekly Challenges

Once you have completed the Awakening Challenges for Storm the rest is simple.

You will then need to complete 10 weekly challenges from week three or four.

To view these challenges you can head here for week three and over here for week four!

