Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite Patch V14.10: Release Date, Patch Notes, New Skins, Weapons, Locations, Map Changes & more!

The new season is well underway now, but there is a massive patch in the works which will be coming soon

Patch 1410

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is underway now, and there is already so much to check out!

Players have now seen all the Marvel-themed content for the new season and it is some of Epics’ best work.

However, we are always looking ahead and the first patch is coming soon.

Here’s what you need to know.

Release Date

Epic tends to release patches for Fortnite once every two weeks or so.

With the season releasing back on August 27, the first patch is coming sooner than you may think.

Expect patch V14.10 to release on September 7-10!

Patch Notes

By now, most of you are well aware that Epic does not like to release patch notes for whatever reason.

Instead, we must rely on Epic Games creators to post the patch notes on Twitter the night before the update.

So, expect an array of patch notes from Twitter shortly before downtime begins.

New Skins

StonewallTabor posted the following image the day the season released, as it was apart of the releases comics Marvel and Fortnite collaborated on.

New Mavel Skins
LEAKED – New Marvel skins?

In this image we can see the following unreleased Marvel characters:

  • Ghost Rider
  • Venom
  • Blade
  • Daredevil

All of whom have not been confirmed for the current Fortnite season, or have had files encrypted yet.

So, perhaps this patch will implement their files into the game and we will see them in the item shop soon!

Chest Spawn Rate

Although the new Fortnite season has been better than most, there is one constant issue that everyone is having.

That is the reduced chest spawn rates from 100% that Epic decided to change.

Hopefully, they revert this change as it is one that has confused casual and professional Fortnite players.

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

