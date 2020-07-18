Fortnite: New Weapon Leaked in Trailer? Black Manta, Aquaman, Heavy AR, Mini-Gun and More News!

Could the return of these two vaulted weapons be in the future for players? Check it out here!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has been one of the best season in quite some time, and players are having a blast!

With the season at the halfway point now, we got a brand new trailer with the release of the Black Manta skin.

This also queued some speculation after a vaulted weapon appeared in the trailer.

Here’s what we know!

Full Trailer

If you did not catch the trailer for the brand new Black Manta skin, check it out below!

Did you manage to spot a familiar weapon during the trailer?

Heavy Assault Rifle (AK)

Reddit user u/Raynedrop168 was the first one to post it to the Fortnite Reddit, and noted that a Legendary version of the AK was found.

For those who do not know, the Heavy Assault Rifle was apart of the game last season, but was removed when Season 3 released.

You can view the full post here, or below is an image of where the weapon appears.

BANG BANG – Who else remembers the infamous 72hrs clip?

Mini-Gun

In the comment section of the above post, there was also some eagled eyed users that spotted the Mini-Gun.

User u/multimouse89 noted that the classic weapon was present in the trailer was as well!

Coming Soon?

Although this does not confirm the two weapons will be making a return to the game, it does seem odd that they would include these weapons.

With a new Fortnite patch not being released for around two and half weeks now; perhaps the next one will have massive changes.

We will have to wait and see!

