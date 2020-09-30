[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite New Leaked Weapons! Minigun and Uzi – Release Date, Damage, and More!

A brand new weapon could be entering the Fortnite loot pool soon! Here’s what we know thus far

T010M90DGBT U010X921EMB cf087f69dbed 512 min by Nick Farrell Sep 30, 2020
Weapon Leak

The current season of Fortnite has been one of the best in recent memory.

The Marvel-themed POI’s have been fantastic to explore.

Now, a set of new weapons appear to be coming soon!

Here they are.

Contents hide
1 Uzi
2 Heavy Weapon
3 Release Date

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

Uzi

Fortnite data miner Mang0e_ tweeted some images regarding several new weapons that will be coming soon.

READ MORE: Fortnite: How To Consume a Legendary Fish – Midas Flopper

The first of two leaks is a set of machine pistols or better called “Mystique’s Dual Auto Pistols”.

It has been rumored for some time now the implementation of some sort of auto fire pistol.

This also alludes to Mystique becoming an in-game boss at some point down the line!

Uzi 1
BOOM – Rapid fire!

Heavy Weapon

The next weapon leaked was only posted the other day, and it is quite confusing.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Week Six Challenge Guide

Mang0e_ is calling it some sort of crossover between a Grenade Launcher and a Minigun.

The image that was found within the files appears to not have the full Minigun barrell.

As well, here are the stats for the weapon:

  • Fire Rate – 0.65
  • Damage – 67
  • Reload Time – 2.99
  • Clip Size – 2

It is unknown how this weapon will actually work in-game.

Or whether or not it will be one of the Marvel characters!

Release Date

As of now we do not know when these weapons will make it into Fortnite.

Perhaps when the next patch rolls around, which should be next week!

This could also be when we see news of Mystique’s POI or another Marvel characters!

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Gnome Trap Locations

T010M90DGBT U010X921EMB cf087f69dbed 512 min

Written by Nick Farrell

Editor across realsport101 and Gfinity Digital Media. Contact: [email protected]

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • MOST POPULAR
a
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon