Fortnite New Leaked Weapons! Minigun and Uzi – Release Date, Damage, and More!

A brand new weapon could be entering the Fortnite loot pool soon! Here’s what we know thus far

The current season of Fortnite has been one of the best in recent memory.

The Marvel-themed POI’s have been fantastic to explore.

Now, a set of new weapons appear to be coming soon!

Here they are.

Uzi

Fortnite data miner Mang0e_ tweeted some images regarding several new weapons that will be coming soon.

The first of two leaks is a set of machine pistols or better called “Mystique’s Dual Auto Pistols”.

It has been rumored for some time now the implementation of some sort of auto fire pistol.

This also alludes to Mystique becoming an in-game boss at some point down the line!

BOOM – Rapid fire!

Heavy Weapon

The next weapon leaked was only posted the other day, and it is quite confusing.

Mang0e_ is calling it some sort of crossover between a Grenade Launcher and a Minigun.

The image that was found within the files appears to not have the full Minigun barrell.

As well, here are the stats for the weapon:

Fire Rate – 0.65

Damage – 67

Reload Time – 2.99

Clip Size – 2

It is unknown how this weapon will actually work in-game.

Or whether or not it will be one of the Marvel characters!

As of now we do not know when these weapons will make it into Fortnite.

Perhaps when the next patch rolls around, which should be next week!

This could also be when we see news of Mystique’s POI or another Marvel characters!

