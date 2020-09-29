Fortnite: How To Consume a Legendary Fish – Midas Flopper, Vendetta Flopper, and More!

A new week of Fortnite challenges is coming, and this week has a heavy emphasis on fish!

Week six has some unique challenges in store for players and this one could stump a few of you.

Let’s give you a quick refresher on some of the Legendary Fish!

Which Ones

Most of you are probably aware of the standard Fortnite fish such as the Flopper and the Slurp Fish.

Since the release of Season 4 last month, Epic has added numerous fish into the game.

All of these range in rarity and have vastly different effects on you.

Some of the fish make you jump higher and some let you have thermal vision for a limited time.

LUCK – Good Luck finding one!



Below is a list of the legendary fish in Fortnite at the moment:

Thermal Fish

Vendetta Flopper

Midas Flopper

Any Rare Fish

Tips?

Unfortunately, there are no tips we can give you besides to fish as much as you can!

Fishing holes are all over the map, and you will have no problem finding them.

Locations where the most fishing spots can be found include:

Slurpy Swamp

Sweaty Sands

Coral Castle

Outskirts Of The Map

Remaining Challenges

In case you forgot, here are the other challenges for week six!

Search 7 chests at Weeping Woods (25,000 XP)

Get 3 eliminations at Misty Meadows (25,000 XP)

Collect 300 Stone From Coral Castle (25,000 XP)

Consume a Legendary Fish (25,000 XP)

Consume Foraged Items At Holly Hedges (25,000 XP)

Ride a Zipline From Retail Row to Steamy Stacks (25,000 XP)

Deal damage after knocking an opponent back with Black Panther’s Kinetic Shockwave (50,000 XP)

Deal 500 damage to opponents at Slurpy Swamp (25,000 XP)

