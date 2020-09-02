Fortnite: How To Ride A Motorboat Under Different Colored Steel Bridges – Tips, Tricks, and More!

One of the latest challenges for week two involves some complex driving. Here’s how to complete it!

Chapter 2 Season 4 has already been out for over a week!

The new season is implementing an ample amount of map changes so far, including the recent Black Panther POI.

Now, week two’s set of challenges has released and players may struggle with this one.

Here’s how to complete it!

Steel Bridges

This challenge will require you to drive a motorboat under three different colored steel bridges.

At first you may be a bit confused by this challenge, but it is actually one of the easiest this week!

The steel bridges are located all over the map, and you have undoubtedly seen them on the field!

Locations

Below is a map of all the steel bridges and they all have different colors.

So finding three different ones should not be a problem.

Thanks to Gamespot for the below photo with the different colors of each map!

EASY – Nice and simple!

Rewards

For completing this challenge you will be rewarded with 25,000 XP!

