[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite: How To Ride A Motorboat Under Different Colored Steel Bridges – Tips, Tricks, and More!

One of the latest challenges for week two involves some complex driving. Here’s how to complete it!

T010M90DGBT U010X921EMB cf087f69dbed 512 min by Nick Farrell Sep 2, 2020
Steel Bridges

Chapter 2 Season 4 has already been out for over a week!

The new season is implementing an ample amount of map changes so far, including the recent Black Panther POI.

Now, week two’s set of challenges has released and players may struggle with this one.

Here’s how to complete it!

Contents hide
1 Steel Bridges
2 Locations
3 Rewards

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

Steel Bridges

This challenge will require you to drive a motorboat under three different colored steel bridges.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: All Leaked Mythic Weapons/Abilities

At first you may be a bit confused by this challenge, but it is actually one of the easiest this week!

The steel bridges are located all over the map, and you have undoubtedly seen them on the field!

Locations

Below is a map of all the steel bridges and they all have different colors.

So finding three different ones should not be a problem.

Thanks to Gamespot for the below photo with the different colors of each map!

Steel Bridges min 1
EASY – Nice and simple!

Rewards

For completing this challenge you will be rewarded with 25,000 XP!

READ MORE: Fortnite Patch V14.10: Release Date, Patch Notes

T010M90DGBT U010X921EMB cf087f69dbed 512 min

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon