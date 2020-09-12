Fortnite: How To Find The Giant Throne and Visit It As Dr. Doom!

Every king needs his throne and Dr. Doom is no exception. Here’s how to find the ultimate throne!

Chapter 2 Season 4 has just added one of the best POIs in recent memory.

Now, players are checking out all the new content and trying to complete their challenges.

A new Dr. Doom challenge may appear tricky at first; but do not fear!

Let’s take a look.

Awakening Challenge

This is one of the challenges within the Awakening set for Dr. Doom.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Week Four Challenge Guide

Doing this challenge will get you one step closer to completing the set.

It will require you to visit a giant throne while wearing the Dr. Doom skin.

Throne

This is quite the easy challenge once you can figure out where you are going.

READ MORE: Fortnite Venom: Release Date, Skin, Pickaxe, Glider, Mythic

You are going to want to head over to the Retail Row section of the map.

This is the western portion, and then you can make your way to the snowy mountains just behind the POI.

BINGO – This is what the POI looks like!

You are going to want to look around until you see the throne, which is pictured above.

It should not be hard to find; as with the three trees sticking up it will stand out!

Rewards

For completing this challenge players will earn the Victory Von Doom emote!

READ MORE: Fortnite Xbox Series X: Release Date Confirmed