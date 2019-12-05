Fortnite Galileo Event: Final Risky Reels Location Leaked? The Game Awards Involved?

Fortnite Chapter 2 or Season 11 is finally here! With a brand new map!

There are plenty of exciting things to look forward to in Fortnite Chapter 2, including the next phase of the Fortnite Champion Series.

Read More: Fortnite: FNCS Finals, Heat List, Start Time and More!

Since the season has been extended for another two months for an unknown reason, we are almost at that point in time where we would normally get some kind of in-game event.

Luckily for us, we have some more details that were uncovered today due to a quick patch and they could lead into a bigger event!

Leaked Final Version

For those who are unaware, there has been some minor development going on with Risky Reels over the last few updates.

Flashing back to the old Fortnite map, Risky was the unfortunate spot that was replaced in favor of The Block; now, it seems as there could be another major change coming.

Read More: Fortnite: How To Get Battle Breakers Razor Skin

With trucks being seen making their way into Risky Reels with what we can assume is building materials, this can only mean one thing.

Something is about to be built on top of or attached to Risky Reels and thankfully due to Fortnite data miners, we already have a look at what the finished product will look like.

Fortnite data miner @Lucas7Yoshi who is highly regarded within the Fortnite community for his trustworthy leaks has unveiled what the final project may be.

In what many people are calling a futuristic Risky Reels designed by Elon Musk, there could be another meaning to all of this construction.

Read More: Fortnite Chapter 2: Snow Covered Map Again for Christmas!?

The Game Awards

The Game Awards is one of the most prestigious awards shows in all of gaming, set to kick off next week December 12 many gamers are anticipating this award show.

Epic Games was well represented at The Game Awards last year, with Donald Mustard among others in attendance this was the most staff that Epic Games sent out to an event besides the Fortnite World Cup.

Read More: Fortnite Chapter 2: Is There A Criminal Organization Forming

With this in mind, many fans and members of the community are speculating that there could be an in-game viewing party at Risky Reels along with major announcements!

Could we see the next Fortnite World Cup announced or even some new collaborations, who knows but we'll be sure to update this page if Epic Games does!