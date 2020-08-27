Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Start Date! When Does Season 15 Start?

When do we get to relive the thrill of a new season? Sooner then you would expect! Check it out here.

Chapter 2 Season 4 is looking to be one of the best seasons in quite some time.

No game can recreate the excitement and atmosphere that Fortnite does when a new season is released.

Here’s the start date for Chapter 2 Season 5!

Like any new season, Fortnite data miners were hard at work getting information regarding next season.

This was the case during the morning of the new season; as the start date was quickly revealed to us.

Thanks to FNBRHQ we can confirm that Season 15 will begin on December 11, 2020

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Weapons: New Weapons, Shotguns