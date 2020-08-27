[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14 Season 15

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Start Date! When Does Season 15 Start?

When do we get to relive the thrill of a new season? Sooner then you would expect! Check it out here.

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Aug 27, 2020
CH2S5 Start Date

Chapter 2 Season 4 is looking to be one of the best seasons in quite some time.

No game can recreate the excitement and atmosphere that Fortnite does when a new season is released.

Here’s the start date for Chapter 2 Season 5!

Start Date

Like any new season, Fortnite data miners were hard at work getting information regarding next season.

This was the case during the morning of the new season; as the start date was quickly revealed to us.

Thanks to FNBRHQ we can confirm that Season 15 will begin on December 11, 2020

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

