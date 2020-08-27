Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Start Date! When Does Season 15 Start?
When do we get to relive the thrill of a new season? Sooner then you would expect! Check it out here.
Chapter 2 Season 4 is looking to be one of the best seasons in quite some time.
No game can recreate the excitement and atmosphere that Fortnite does when a new season is released.
Here’s the start date for Chapter 2 Season 5!
Start Date
Like any new season, Fortnite data miners were hard at work getting information regarding next season.
This was the case during the morning of the new season; as the start date was quickly revealed to us.
Thanks to FNBRHQ we can confirm that Season 15 will begin on December 11, 2020
